As expected, Sony’s Morbius topped the box office in its debut weekend, but to numbers that you could spin either positively or negatively, depending on the context. Sure, a $39.1 million haul is solid for a marketplace that is slowly regaining its footing after two whole years of pandemic-fueled false starts, but it’s not too good for a title that had been marketed as "a new Marvel movie.”

The $39 million three-day debut—$3 million of which came from IMAX screens—is also solid if you consider the film’s truly terrible reviews. With a 17% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and a C+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences, the situation is probably as bad as it could have gotten for the $75 million anti-hero film. Directed by Daniel Espinosa and starring Jared Leto as the Living Vampire, Morbius is the fourth film in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters—still a mouthful, by the way—but its box office debut pales in comparison to the series’ two previous films, 2018’s Venom, and last year’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Venom made $32 million on its first Friday, as it headed toward a then-record $80.2 million opening weekend. Venom: Let There Be Carnage did even better; the film made $37 million on its first day, for a $90 million three-day debut. Sony appears to be building toward a Sinister Six film, and audiences can expect Morbius to return in future shared universe titles, although a sequel might be a tough sell at this stage. Internationally, Morbius made nearly $45 million, taking its worldwide total to $84 million.

Overall business this weekend is estimated at a little over $83 million, which is a slight improvement over the previous weekend, but still a long way off from the same weekend in pre-pandemic 2019.

Last week’s champion, The Lost City, slipped to the number two spot with $14.8 million. The film’s running domestic total stands at just under $55 million. It should be considered a success not only for Paramount, but also for stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, as well as for romantic comedies in general. The Lost City is the second hit of the year for Tatum after Dog, and the third hit of the year for Paramount, after Scream and Jackass Forever.

The Batman took the number three spot after dominating the marketplace for about a month. The film made $10.8 million in its fifth weekend, for a running domestic total of just under $350 million. Internationally, the film has crossed the $700 million mark, and is on its way to becoming director Matt Reeves' most successful film.

Sony's quietly successful Uncharted adaptation claimed the number four spot in its seventh weekend. The film made $3.6 million for a running domestic total of just under $140 million. Internationally, Uncharted is at $373 million. The top five was rounded out by Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The film is expected to add another $1.9 million to its tally, taking its domestic total to an excellent $31 million.

Next week, Paramount will hope to post its fourth theatrical win of the year with Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which faces off against Universal’s Ambulance, directed by Michael Bay. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

