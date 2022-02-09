Jared Leto has just blessed us with a new poster for Morbius, Sony's elusive new vampiric installment to their fringe hold on the Spider-Man universe. Leto tweeted the poster earlier today, promoting the film's new release date in April, after being pushed back a number of times.

The new poster gives us a, well, stacked look at what to expect from the new film, featuring a collage of imagery that summons thoughts of 1980s camp horror as much as it does comic-book fare. From a pair of red eyes that conjure thoughts of An American Werewolf in London to a ripple effect that undoubtedly is supposed to evoke the sonar effect key to Morbius's power (but inevitably reminds one of a ripple in the poster's fully saturated aqua blue), the poster seems to layer clashing aesthetics into one whole, finished off with the typical comic-book film stacked character poster style, just to remind us of every big name featured in the film.

The new release date, April 1, may seem to be a cruel joke to some, considering the film's two-year slog to theaters. Moribius has now had six release dates in total — most recently, the film's release was pushed back from January 28 to April after an uptick in COVID cases due to the Omicron variant. Indeed, Morbius may be the longest held hostage of the COVID pandemic, as the film was originally set to be released on July 10, 2020. But as the pandemic carried on, Morbius has seemingly been held hostage against waning box-office numbers. However, there is reason to hope for Morbius, as comic-book films have recently held strong at the box-office, with Spider-Man: No Way Home smashing box office records and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which is also a Sony property, doing well in theaters.

There is even speculation that Morbius will tie in to both franchises. This is not surprising, considering Morbius's status as an adversary to Spider-Man. However, this film will take a similar anti-hero perspective as Venom, and eagle-eyed viewers have even spotted the Oscorp building from Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in the background of the film's trailers.

Regardless, Leto's tweet of the new poster serves as another in a two years stream of promotional materials that serve to build anticipation for a film that, by its very elusiveness, needs no further enticement. Here's hoping that April 1 doesn't fool us this year, and that Morbius finally lands in theaters.

