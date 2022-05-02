Don't get too batty, because Morbius is making its transformation from theaters to digital later this month. The vampire comic book film will be released to digital this May and later to DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD in June.

Morbius was originally released to theaters in April of this year. Its release came after a years-long delay following the COVID-19 pandemic. During its long road to theaters, it picked up and abandoned several release dates before ultimately, and perhaps appropriately, landing on an April Fools release date.

The film tells the story of Michael Morbius, a villain featured in several Spider-Man comics. Oscar-winner Jared Leto took on the title and lead role of Michael Morbius, a doctor who suffers from a dangerous and rare blood disorder. In an attempt to find a cure for his disease, and save others from his fate, Morbius is turned into a vampire in quite the sanguine twist of fate. But in his new, more powerful state, Morbius will have to fight the darkness that has been unleashed within him. He will have to fight against succumbing to his new urges to maintain the person that resides within the new, monstrous shell.

The upcoming digital, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD releases will have several special features including outtakes and bloopers. These releases will also include several featurettes including, 'Defining The Antihero', 'From Human to Vampire – Visual Effects', 'Lights, Camera, Action', 'The Good, Bad & Ugly – Supporting Cast Doing the Stunt Work', 'Living Vampire from Comics to Screen', and 'Nocturnal Easter Eggs'. The physical release will include 'Defining the Antihero' and 'The Good, Bad & Ugly – Supporting Cast Doing the Stunt Work'.

Morbius was directed by Daniel Espinosa. The film was written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Lucas Foster. The film's star Jared Leto serves as executive producer alongside Louise Rosner and Emma Ludbrook. Starring alongside Jared Leto in the film is Matt Smith who plays Morbius' rival and nemesis as he comes into his new powers. The film also stars Adria Arjona, Chernobyl's Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson.

Morbius will be released to digital on May 17, 2022. The film will become available on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD on June 14, 2022.

