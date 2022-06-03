Sony’s Morbius has made an unlikely return to over 1000 theaters across the US today. After multiple delays due to the pandemic, the movie was released earlier this year on April 1. It was panned by fans and critics alike as it earned a domestic total of $73 million and a worldwide total of $163 million. In fact, per Direct, the movie suffered the second-worst box office drop during its second week in the history of superhero movies!

Morbius is the third installment in Sony’s latest Spider-Man Universe after Tom Hardy’s Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The Spider-Man spin-off hit the theaters after MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home with major continuity errors and did not land on the fan’s expectations, to say the least. It certainly suffered due to the delays and the constantly changing nature of the MCU.

Upon release, the movie seems to be confused as to which timeline it really belongs in. As No Way Home broke open the Marvel multiverse and brought Venom briefly into the MCU along with other heroes and villains from the previous Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield movies. Michael Keaton’s Vulture’s appearance in the final few minutes raised further questions.

Nonetheless, the Jared Leto-led film found a second life in internet memes. The "Morb"-related memes have flooded the internet ever since it was made available on the Digital. The movie also has an active discord community which is steadily gaining social media attention.

One of the most complex and compelling Marvel characters comes to life as Leto transforms into Dr. Michael Morbius who suffers from a rare blood condition. The movie chronicles his pursuit for a cure, to help himself and others suffering the same fate. However, what seemed to be a cure turns Morbius into a Living Vampire. Leto told ComicBook in a previous interview:

"It's harder and harder to find a character that hasn't been portrayed before. The other thing that I loved is that you have this transformative performance inside of this big Marvel movie and that there were kind of three characters in one here, it was perfectly suited for me and what I'm interested in.”

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the film stars Leto, Keaton, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Matt Smith, and Tyrese Gibson. Re-released in theaters on June 3, Morbius is also available for Digital purchase. The film releases on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on June 14.

