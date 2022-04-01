The Jared Leto-starrer is looking at an opening weekend haul in the $40 million to $50 million range.

The latest entry in Sony's Spider-Man universe of films, Morbius, is poised to make anywhere between $40 million and $50 million in its opening weekend at the box office, after a rather healthy $5.7 million from Thursday previews. The studio, however, is playing it cautiously, and projecting a three-day opening of $33 million.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa and starring Jared Leto as the titular Living Vampire, the $75 million anti-hero picture is coming off of some truly terrible reviews. Collider’s own Emma Kiely described Morbius as “utterly forgettable” in her D+ review. Not that the two previous entries in Sony’s Spider-Man series—2018’s Venom and its 2021 sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage—aimed for Oscars, but at least they embraced their own absurdity. Let’s also not forget that the first film was essentially panned by critics, and Sony’s recent Uncharted—also directed by Venom’s Ruben Fleischer—didn’t exactly get critics all hot and bothered.

But it all boils down to whether or not fans appreciate the film’s unique tone, which is said to be darker than most Marvel and Marvel-adjacent films. Morbius’ $5.7 million Thursday haul is just slightly off from the $5.9 million that Warner Bros.’ Shazam! made in previews. That film opened to $53 million in 2019. Morbius arrives just as Spider-Man: No Way Home is wrapping up its record-breaking theatrical run, which is looking to conclude at around $1.9 billion.

Image Via Sony

RELATED: 'Morbius' Cast & Character Guide: Who's Who in the 'Spider-Man' Spinoff?

Sony overtly tied its own Marvel films to the MCU with Venom 2, which ended with a quick cameo appearance by Spidey himself, Tom Holland. Venom star Tom Hardy repaid the favor in No Way Home. Also starring Michael Keaton, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Matt Smith and Tyrese Gibson, Morbius ends with the suggestion of more sequels and crossovers featuring the character, but Leto’s hot-and-cold appeal with audiences can’t be underestimated. The actor previously played the Joker in 2016’s poorly received Suicide Squad, and his take on the iconic character divided comic book movie fans. Audiences were also mixed about his recent performance in House of Gucci.

Sony will proceed with franchise-building nonetheless. A Kraven the Hunter film starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and directed by Oscar nominee J.C. Chandor is already in production.

Elsewhere at the box office, Paramount appears to have another solid hit on its hands with last week’s The Lost City, which is looking at an $18 million second weekend after debuting at number one last week. Director Matt Reeves’ The Batman will likely slip to number three. The three-hour superhero epic’s running domestic total now stands at just a little under $340 million.

Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates, and in the meantime, you can read Morbius’ official synopsis here:

One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

'Eternals' Scores $9.5 Million at Thursday Preview Showings

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rahul Malhotra (281 Articles Published) Rahul Malhotra is a Weekend News Writer for Collider. From Francois Ozon to David Fincher, he'll watch anything once. Swing and a miss>Measured victory. Also, #JusticeForHan. (He/Him). More From Rahul Malhotra