Can we set our differences aside to say goodbye to someone we love?

Sony has released a new teaser for Morbius, the upcoming villain-centric film starring Jared Leto as the Living Vampire. The film is part of the universe inhabited by Tom Hardy’s Venom, and is expected to expand Sony’s cinematic universe of Spider-Man characters.

The new teaser focuses on Dr. Michael Morbius' (Leto) journey from a child with a deadly degenerative disease to a renowned scientist willing to do anything to find a cure. Unfortunately, that means exposing himself to a curse that turns him into a bloody-thirsty vampire. However, Morbius’ curse comes with a few perks, such as enhanced strength, speed, reflexes, and even teleportation abilities. So, could it be considered a true cure for all of humanity’s diseases?

The new teaser also focuses on Morbius' long-time friend Milo (Matt Smith), another man who suffers from the same degenerative disease. The teaser gives us a glimpse at how both men built their friendship through the pain they had to endure as children. That’s why Milo doesn’t seem very happy when Morbius refuses to share his cure, a decision that might lead the two men to fight for the power of the Living Vampire.

Image via Sony

RELATED:‌ 'Morbius': Release Date, Trailer, Filming Details & Everything You Need to Know About Marvel's New Vampire Antihero

Morbius’ trailers reference multiple iterations of Spider-Man in theaters, with nods to the events lived both by Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man short-lived franchise. Considering what happened in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, the upcoming film could be connected to Sony’s previous iterations of the Web Crawler.

After Morbius, Sony will bring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter in yet another villain-centric feature. There’s also a film adaptation of the Spider-Man universe heroine Madame Web in production, with Dakota Johnson in talks to lead the film. There’s no way of knowing yet how Sony will tie up all its movies, but with Venom already making a stroll in the Multiverse, it shouldn’t be hard to build some exciting crossover events in the near future. We’ll know more after Morbius hits theaters.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa from a script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, Morbius will hit theaters on April 1, 2022. Check out the new teaser below:

'Morbius' Uses the VFX Tech That Brought Thanos to Life in 'Avengers: Endgame' No wonder the effects work on 'Morbius' looks so solid.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Marco Vito Oddo (1137 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo