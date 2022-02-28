Sony has just released the final trailer for the long-awaited Morbius today, giving us a look into the conflicted nature of Michael Morbius, a biochemist turned vampire who has to fight his new blood-hungry tendencies in order to discover who he is meant to be.

The newest trailer plays into one of the primary conflicts of the film, and of most superhero origin stories — only this film, like Venom, will explore the origins of one of Marvel's most well-known villains. The trailer starts with the lines "discover who you're meant to be," spoken by Michael Keaton, followed by a look into Morbius' predatory tendencies, as he unleashes a wave of destruction and death in the engine room of a large ship, hinting at the film's leanings towards the horror genre.

Following this sequence, the trailer delves even deeper into the film's vampiric lore, as Michael Morbius struggles to find his footing with his sinister new abilities and dependencies. Morbius' conflict is also countered by Loxias Crown's (Matt Smith) assertions that he is "the bad guy", strong words coming from Morbius' arch-rival and potential counter to Morbius' conflicted view of his own abilities.

Ultimately, the trailer leaves us wanting, more than anything, to see what path Jared Leto's Morbius will take. Morbius is directed by Daniel Espinosa, with a script from Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless . Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Lucas Foster produce the film. Morbius clocks in at an hour and forty-eight minutes, shorter than the typical Marvel film, but sure to be action-packed and absolutely frightening.

Morbius has had a long road to theaters, having been delayed a total of six times before settling on its final release date of April 1, a date that only adds to the humor of the film's epic road to release. The ongoing COVID pandemic has been the main culprit for delays, with the film's many release dates often coinciding with COVID variant flare-ups. But barring any further delays, we will soon finally be able to finally get a look into the origins of one Michael Morbius, the living vampire.

Morbius arrives in theaters on April 1. Check out the new trailer below:

Here's the synopsis:

One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

