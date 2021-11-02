Remember Morbius? It's been over a year since Sony debuted the first trailer for its new antihero movie, and now we finally get more footage showing what to expect from the new chapter in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (RIP Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, or SPUMC to save time).

The film stars Jared Leto as the titular Dr. Michael Morbius, a Nobel Prize-winning scientist born with a blood condition who spends his life obsessed with curing his ailment, but ends up turning himself into a so-called "Living Vampire" while trying to find a cure. The film also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson and Michael Keaton, who will be reprising his role as the villain Vulture.

While previous trailers have mostly focused on Morbius's existence prior to his transformation, this latest trailer gives us plenty of vampiric Leto. There are several scenes of Morbius going wild, and as a look at a Daily Bugle shows, at one point Morbius is "apprehended for 'vampire murder.'" Near the end of the trailer, Jared Harris asks Morbius, "Are you here to heal the world, or destroy it?" To which Morbius responds, "I don't know." However, the trailer does have a few fun nods to the larger world being built around these Spider-Man villains. Keaton makes a quick appearance and says that him and Morbius should "stay in touch," and Morbius even gets a nice little joke at the end, where he claims to be Venom. After the success of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, it's no surprise that this new trailer focuses on the wilder, more unpredictable side of Morbius.

Daniel Espinosa directs Morbius from a script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, while Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Lucas Foster produce the film. Earlier this year, Espinosa let go of a possible cameo by Venom himself, Tom Hardy in the film, though it remains to be seen whether that was an actual spoiler, or just a coincidence.

As the latest movie in the universe formerly known as SPUMC, there is a lot riding on Morbius. For one, the appearance of Keaton's Vulture indicates a more closely-knit SPUMC than previously believed, something that was then confirmed by the post-credits scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage which builds up to an Into the Spider-Verse like future for the Sony universe.

Still, it is worth keeping in mind that Morbius was originally meant to premiere before Venom 2, so it's likely there won't be anything as big as that post-credits reveal.

In the meantime, we have to wait until January 28, 2022 for Morbius to unleash its own carnage. Watch the new trailer below:

