Morbius visual effects supervisor Matthew E. Butler revealed Sony’s upcoming film uses the same VFX technology that created the ultra realistic Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Endgame. In a production release (via CBR), Butler explained how the characters’ specificity led the VFX to follow the same path while creating another credible super villain in the movie.

While Avengers: Endgame uses a lot of digital effects to create its characters, the movie was highly praised for how real these virtual people looked on the big screen. That’s because instead of building a digital model from the ground up, VFX artists recorded the actors on set, using dots to capture all the small nuances of human expression and translating it to fantastic models. As Butler explains it, the Morbius team used the same process.

In Butler’s words:

"[Director Daniel Espinosa and the VFX team] decided that the actors would perform on stage and we would recapture that performance with a marked-up array of dots on their faces and helmet cameras that can capture all of those subtleties The software can translate that performance into the performance of a creature that is completely different. That's something we achieved quite well with Thanos."

All the binary magic Espinosa and his team conjured for Morbius came from the necessity of quickly changing between the human and the monster version of Morbius, who is played by Jared Leto in the film. Depending on his humor his thirst for blood, Leto’s character can transform into a grotesque creature with a blink of an eye, and just replacing the real flesh actor with a digital model would lead to unwanted deformations. As Butler explains it:

"Morbius can 'bloom' from his human version into the vampiric version and back again, so he's not continually in that phase. He can go in and out -- typically through anger. He needed to be able to morph into different expressions. One solution is to film [actors] as they are and manipulate the face. That can work, but at times, we depart quite massively, and we still need to capture all the idiosyncrasies, the subtleties, the familiar telltales of who that person is and their characteristics, even though the creature is quite different in geometry."

Morbius tells the story of Doctor Michael Morbius, a man with a rare and deadly blood disease who’s ready to do anything he can to find a cure. Unfortunately, during his search for a miraculous medicine, Morbius ends up turning himself into a blood-thirsty half-vampire that preys on humans to survive. However, Morbius’ curse comes with a few perks, such as enhanced strength, speed, reflexes, and even teleportation abilities. In the comic books, Morbius uses his new powers to fight crime viciously, and it’s expected the movie adaptation to follow the same path.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa from a script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, Morbius will hit theaters on January 28, 2022.

