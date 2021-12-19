[Editor’s Note: Spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: No Way Home]In the wake of Spider-Man: No Way Home's immense success, Kevin Feige has confirmed that Marvel and Sony are in active talks for more Spider-Man projects. No Way Home marked the final film in Marvel's deal with Sony, with the trilogy and appearances in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame the initial terms of the deal. Given No Way Home's tremendous box office and critical success, Marvel would need to be very numb to the fans to not want to continue the adventures of Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

There are not any concrete details on where and when Holland's Spider-Man will next be seen, though he could certainly fit right in with several of the storylines Marvel is currently planting the seeds for. On the Sony side of things, a team-up with Tom Hardy's Venom has long been rumored, and could certainly occur in the wake of No Way Home's first post-credits scene. Jared Leto's Morbius film is also on the horizon, and Sony will undoubtedly want to bring together Holland with these iconic villains.

Feige had the following to say about Spider-Man's next adventures when speaking to The Hollywood Reporter:

"Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home. That will not be occurring this time.”

The specific instance Feige is referring to is of course the Spider-Man Scare of 2019, where Sony and Disney squabbled over the co-distribution rights to the Spider-Man franchise. The Mouse House had wanted to come to a 50/50 partnership with Sony, a request that is hard to dismiss entirely given the success Spider-Man found alongside Marvel staples in Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). This led to Holland pleading to both Marvel and Sony to keep the partnership alive, even catering to the devoted fans by claiming "he loves them 3000" at Disney's D23 event when promoting the Pixar film, Onward.

Of course, the studios made up and resolved their differences, though the completion of the trilogy does call into question where Holland's Spider-Man will go next. Yet fans can rest assured that Disney and Sony will be able to think of something.

