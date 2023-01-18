Christopher Nolan's nuclear biopic Oppenheimer is set to premiere in July, and anticipation is steadily building. It looks like the perfect project for Nolan (especially after the somewhat lackluster Tenet), combining science, war, and a flawed, compelling hero. It'll also see the director reuniting with star Cillian Murphy and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, alongside first-time collaborators Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. (Nolan said the latter gives the best performance of his career.)

To prepare for Oppenheimer, Nolan's fans can take a deep dive into the ever-increasing stack of movies he's recommended over the years. Like his own filmography, Nolan's favorites tend to deal with complex ideas, non-linear storytelling, and mind-bending visuals, usually made with practical effects. They range from horror to anime to foreign drama, including box-office flops and forgotten gems.

'Frequency' (2000)

In this sci-fi, New York City detective John (Jim Caviezel) finds an old ham radio in the attic of his childhood home. As he begins to experiment with it, he discovers that he can communicate with his father Frank (Dennis Quaid) who died in a fire 30 years ago. Through their conversations, John learns that his father's death was not an accident, but a murder, and sets out to solve the case and change the past.

The parallels with Nolan'sInterstellar are obvious. Both films center on a father and child communicating across space and time, even death. While Frequency hasn't aged that well in all respects, the lead performances hold up, so it's worth checking out.

'Insomnia' (1997)

Insomnia is a Norwegian psychological thriller about a detective (Stellan Skarsgård) attempting to solve a murder while suffering from insomnia. His sanity rapidly frays as he wades deeper into the case. The film deals with themes of guilt, redemption, and the blurred line between right and wrong. It's like a late 20th-century Crime and Punishment, set in the Arctic Circle.

It was the basis for Nolan's English remake, released in 2002, the only instance where he's reworked an existing film. "It was liberating in a lot of ways because you're able to just engage with the material as a director," Nolan said. "You're coming into it at a later stage, so you're given a quite effective, objective view of the material before you dive in. On the other hand, you inherit a lot of problems from somebody else’s brain."

'The Comb' (1991)

The Comb is an exquisitely dark stop-motion short by animators Stephen and Timothy Quay. It's more of a tone poem than a conventional narrative, with a premium on unsettling imagery. Nolan is a massive fan of the Quays. He made a documentary short exploring their creative process, and in 2015, he curated a screening of The Comb alongside two of the Quays' most well-known films, Street of Crocodiles and In Absentia.

"What I love about these three films and the reason I chose these three in particular out of all of [the Quays'] work, is that they have a particular organic quality,” Nolan said. “They don’t feel accidental, but they feel like they were informed by accident.”

'The Black Hole' (1979)

The Black Hole is a sci-fi about a crew that discovers a missing spaceship near a black hole. It was essentially Disney's attempt to jump on the Star Wars hype with a space opera of their own, although it doesn't come close to George Lucas's work. Nevertheless, Nolan remains a big fan.

"Even to a nine-year-old Star Wars fanatic this seemed pretty uneven, but some of the special effects still impress, and it boasts one of the most unexpectedly weird climaxes in cinema history," Nolan has said. "I actually had to rent it as an adult just to check that I hadn't made up the whole ending."

'The Man Who Would Be King' (1975)

The Man Who Would Be King is an adventure film directed by John Huston, based on a short story by Rudyard Kipling. Michael Caine and Sean Connery play two British soldiers who set out to become kings while on a mission in a faraway land. They are able to gain the trust of the local people and establish themselves as rulers, but their hubris ultimately leads to their downfall.

Despite its star power, the movie bombed at the box office. "When I look at the films that have really influenced me, most of them are box office failures: Blade Runner, The Man Who Would Be King—a terrific movie—but there's no correlation between my favorite films and box office success," Nolan has said.

'Woman in the Moon' (1929)

Woman in the Moon is an early sci-fi by legendary Austrian director Fritz Lang. It follows a group of scientists who journey to the moon in search of gold. The film is notable for its more realistic portrayal of space travel, especially in contrast to other sci-fi of that area, like Georges Méliès's Trip to the Moon.

The film also introduced ideas like a multi-stage rocket, a rocket launchpad, and a countdown clock ticking toward launch. Nolan has said that Lang's work was an influence on Interstellar. He's also a big admirer of Lang's other films Metropolis and The Testament of Dr. Mabuse. Nolan has said that he forced his brother to watch the latter before writing the Joker in The Dark Knight.

'The Hitcher' (1986)

The Hitcher is a horror directed by Robert Harmon. While driving cross-country, Jim Halsey (C. Thomas Howell) picks up a hitchhiker named John Ryder (Rutger Hauer). Ryder turns out to be a sadistic killer, and Jim becomes the target of his twisted games. It's kind of like a response to Steven Spielberg's Duel.

"As a teenager, I never questioned the logic of this 80's chiller, but now it seems mind-bendingly arbitrary plot-wise," Nolan says. "However, it does feature the criminally underappreciated Rutger Hauer in his finest and most influential Euro-psycho performance this side of Blade Runner."

'Angel Heart' (1987)

Angel Heart is a neo-noir horror about private investigator Harry Angel (Mickey Rourke), who becomes embroiled in a case involving voodoo and the occult. He heads to New Orleans in search of a missing singer, only to hear reports that the musician sold his sold to the Devil. Director Alan Parker has said that his goal with the film was to fuse the detective and horror genres, which he pulls off with considerable flair.

On release, Angel Heart received mixed reviews and made a loss at the box office. However, its reputation has improved in the decades since, and it's now one of the most highly-rated horrors of the 1980s on IMDb. Nolan looked to it for inspiration when writing Memento. "Alan Parker films such as Angel Heart and The Wall, which use very interesting editing techniques such as a fractured narrative, were a big influence," he has said.

'Voices of a Distant Star' (2002)

Nolan famously cited Satoshi Kon's Paprika as a major influence on Inception. However, another anime that appears to have inspired him is Voices of a Distant Star, directed by Makoto Shinkai. After a war against an alien species breaks out, teenage Mikako is sent into space. She continues to communicate with her boyfriend Noboru on Earth, but the ever-greater distances between them mean that sometimes her messages take years to reach him.

The film bears some striking similarities to Interstellar; in particular, its depiction of relative time. While Noboru continues to age normally on Earth, Mikako remains perceptually 16 in space. This is reminiscent of the time dilation in Interstellar, which causes Matthew McConaughey to remain young as his daughter becomes an old woman.

'Slaughterhouse-Five' (1972)

Slaughterhouse-Five is director George Roy Hill's adaptation of the classic novel by Kurt Vonnegut. It follows Billy Pilgrim (Michael Sacks), a man who becomes 'unstuck in time', with the narrative switching back and forth between his childhood in New York, his experiences as a soldier in World War II, and his abduction to the alien planet of Tralfamadore.

The aliens there exist at all times simultaneously, which seems like it inspired the interdimensional, time-warping beings from Interstellar. Slaughterhouse-Five's nonlinear structure is also reminiscent of Memento, especially the way later events recontextualize earlier ones, sometimes changing the audience's understanding of them completely.

