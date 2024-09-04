The Wrecking Crew is getting ready for principal photography to begin, and a very talented performer has joined the cast of the action comedy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Morena Baccarin will be a part of the upcoming feature directed by Ángel Manuel Soto. Baccarin recently appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine. After starring in one of the most successful movies of the year, the artist is getting ready to work in yet another comedy that will feature plenty of explosions.

The premise of The Wrecking Crew will follow two siblings portrayed by Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista. The character played by the Guardians of the Galaxy star will be a disciplined Navy SEAL. But the brother portrayed by the lead of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will prove to be an unpredictable police officer. After many years of being away from each other, the brothers will have to work together on a very dangerous mission. Baccarin will reportedly play Momoa's romantic partner in the movie, with her character constantly tired of the man's disastrous adventures.

When it comes to an interesting premise and non-stop action, The Wrecking Crew promises to deliver. But the Amazon MGM Studios production has assembled a very talented cast for the adventure directed by Soto. Temuera Morrison, Jacob Batalon and Stephen Root will also be appearing in the movie. Morrison gained plenty of pop culture fame when he returned to the Star Wars franchise thanks to The Mandalorian. The actor went on to lead his own spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett.

The Filmmaker Behind 'The Wrecking Crew'

Amazon MGM Studios recruited Ángel Manuel Soto in order to direct the rivalry between the two siblings. The filmmaker previously worked on Blue Beetle. As one of the final stories to come out of the DC Extended Universe, Blue Beetle didn't reach the box office heights the studio expected it to, but Amazon MGM clearly liked what Soto had to offer on the screen. The director also worked on titles such as Charm City Kings and La Granja.

Morena Baccarin continues to leave a mark when it comes to pop culture. The actress recently reprised her role as Vanessa in Deadpool & Wolverine. The sequel established that the love interest introduced in Deadpool wanted the titular hero to change in order to stay with him. Baccarin is also set to appear in Tropico and Greenland: Migration, before making her way towards the humorous premise of The Wrecking Crew.

A release date for The Wrecking Crew hasn't been set by Amazon MGM Studios. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.