Academy Award-nominated actor James Caan and the Emmy award-nominated actress Morena Baccarin have signed on to star in Fast Charlie. The pair will be joining Pierce Brosnan and Morgan Freeman in the action-thriller set to begin filming next week.

Fast Charlie will see Brosnan playing Charlie Swift, a man who has worked as a talented and prolific hitman and fixer for the criminal underworld for years. When a rival kills the mob boss Charlie has worked under for twenty years, he sets out on a revenge mission to take out everyone in the rival mob. In the film, Caan will be playing the mob boss Charlie is looking to avenge. Baccarin will be playing the female lead in the movie, Marcie. Marcie is the ex-wife of a mobster once killed by Charlie and the pair make an unexpected alliance while Charlie sets out on his mission for revenge.

The film is set to be directed by Phillip Noyce. Noyce is best known for directing action movies like Salt, Patriot Games, and Clear and Present Danger. The screenplay has been written by Richard Wenk, who has an extensive history of writing action movies with credits on films like The Equalizer, The Expendables 2, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, The Protégé, and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter. The story is inspired by the novel Gun Monkeys by Victor Gischler.

RELATED: 'Greenland' Sequel in the Works With Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin Returning

As an actor Caan is likely best known for his Academy Award-nominated performance as Sonny in The Godfather. He has also had a number of fan-favorite roles in movies like Misery, Rollerball, and the Christmas classic Elf, among others. Baccarin is best known for her roles as Vanessa in Deadpool and Deadpool 2 and Inara in the cult classic series Firefly. Recently she starred in the disaster film Greenland alongside Gerard Butler and is currently starring in the NBC heist show Endgame.

With the announcement of the pair’s casting Noyce commented:

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have James Caan and Morena Baccarin aboard. I can’t imagine a more perfect pair than Morena and Pierce. Not to be cute, but they really do make a killer couple.”

A producer on the film, Daniel Grodnik, added to that statement with:

“I brought Phillip to America in 1988 to direct Blind Fury with Rutger Hauer and now 34 years later I’m thrilled to be back on the set with him. With a great script by Richard Wenk, and Pierce bringing his star power to the role of Charlie, alongside the legendary, James Caan, and the multi-talented Morena Baccarin, Phillip has a vision that will craft a seminal and iconic film to entertain audiences worldwide.”

Filming is due to begin on Fast Charlie in New Orleans next week.

'Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer' is a Crucial True Crime Watch Because It Focuses on the Victims

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Aidan King (197 Articles Published) Aidan King is a graduate of Fitchburg State University and loves writing and talking about both movies and tv. In his spare time, Aidan participates in an Improv comedy group. More From Aidan King