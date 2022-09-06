If you binged those first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, you’re not alone. Amazon Prime’s costly investment into the world of J.R.R. Tolkien has seemingly paid off, as the series premiere drew a record breaking 25 million viewers. While The Rings of Power was destined to do well due to name recognition alone, the positive word-of-mouth surrounding the series has raised the level of anticipation among fans.

While the world of Middle Earth is a familiar one for anyone that has seen Peter Jackson’s films, The Rings of Power takes viewers back to an earlier point within the timeline, thousands of years before The Hobbit. As a result, the series features a cast of mostly new characters, as well as a few that were hinted at in flashbacks. However, we do get the return of a few pivotal characters from The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Cate Blanchett starred in Jackson’s films as Galadriel, a regal Elf who guides Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) and his companions on their quest. Blanchett is quintessential to the universe; it is her opening narration that initiates the exciting opening sequence of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, bringing viewers into the world of Middle Earth for the first time. Galadriel is a graceful leader whose inherent peacefulness distinguishes her.

The Rings of Power reveals a younger and more passionate version of Galadriel. Long before she became a ring-bearer and respected elder within the Elven community, Galadriel served on the front lines of combat warding off the forces of the dark lord Morgoth and his chief lieutenant, Sauron. In the first episode, “A Shadow of the Past,” Galadriel reveals that her brother, Finrod (Will Fletcher), was killed during the conflict. Galadriel has a shaky relationship with the Elven leaders; she is unwilling to believe that evil has been completely vanquished and ultimately decides not to sail with the other Elven warriors to Valinor.

Morfydd Clark plays the young Galadriel in The Rings of Power. Although we are still being introduced to new characters, it's clear from what we've seen so far that Galadriel will be one of the primary protagonists of the series. Galadriel has a larger part to play as Sauron’s forces begin to rise; her prophecies play an important role in defeating the dark lord for the first time. Thus far, Clark has proven that this version of Galadriel is an adept warrior renowned for her combat skills.

Although Clark is a relatively new actor, her past work signified to The Rings of Power’s creative team that she had the gravitas to play such an important character. A graduate of the Drama Center London, Clark began her career with a series of stage roles. She made the transition to the screen with key supporting performances in acclaimed films such as The Falling, Love & Friendship, Madame Bovary, The Personal History of David Copperfield, and The Man Who Invented Christmas. The Rings of Power isn’t Clark’s first venture into highly-anticipated television series. She had guest appearances on TNT’s The Alienist, Showtime’s Patrick Melrose, Netflix’s Dracula, and HBO’s His Dark Materials.

However, Clark’s true breakout role came in 2020 with the A24 horror film Saint Maud. She starred as the titular hospice nurse for the Roman Catholic Church, who cares for elderly patients. When she starts to see strange visions of demonic entities, Maud begins to question her faith. Saint Maud debuted to positive reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019. The film’s theatrical release was temporarily postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and held until January 2021.

The wait was worth it; Saint Maud received serious awards acclaim, earning Clark a Best Actress nomination at the British Independent Film Awards. She also won the London Film Critics Circle Awards’ “British/Irish Actress Of The Year” prize and received a nomination for the “EE Rising Star” award at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards. Saint Maud is frequently cited as one of A24’s best horror projects.

Clark has certainly shown that she’s willing to commit to the rigors of playing such a beloved character. In order to prepare for the role, Clark did extensive combat training and had to learn the Elven language. The Rings of Power showrunner Patrick McKay said that the series will show how this hot-headed version of Galadriel transitions into the older, more reserved character that we see in The Lord of the Rings.

The Rings of Power is on a five-season trajectory, and it's expected that Clark will reprise her role for the next chapter of the story. Additionally, she will also appear as Ophelia opposite Riz Ahmed’s Hamlet in Michael Lesslie’s upcoming modern adaptation. She has also joined the cast of the horror film Starve Acre alongside Matt Smith.