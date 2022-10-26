The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Morfydd Clark and Suicide Squad star Jai Courtney have just been cast in the upcoming Dario Russo film The Fox. The upcoming film will be a dark comedy in the shape of a folktale. The casting of Clark and Courtney was announced today by Protagonist Pictures CEO Dave Bishop. Production for the film is set to begin sometime in mid-2023 in Australia.

The film will tell the story of a vineyard dynasty heir who finds out his fiancé is cheating on him. Wanting nothing more than to ease his own ego and embarrassment, he decides to follow the advice of one fox, who promises his engagement will be fixed if he pushes his fiancé into a magic hole. When his fiancé emerges, the fox promises, she will be the perfect partner. However, the heir will soon find that his now-perfect fiancé has some strange quirks that may lead him to question his decision.

“Dario is a trailblazing visionary and the perfect helmer for this striking fable filled with gallows humor, which explores desire, deceit and what truly goes on behind the façade of normality,” said Protagonist Pictures CEO Dave Bishop. “Jai is perfectly cast as Nick, having built an incredible career portraying engaging characters who find themselves in otherworldly circumstances, and demand for Morfydd continues to deservedly grow following her exquisite performance in Saint Maud.”

Morfydd Clark had her break-out role in the 2019 horror film Saint Maud. She was nominated for a BAFTA Rising Star Award for her work on the film. Jai Courtney is best known for co-starring in the Suicide Squad films. He also starred in Paramount’s Terminator reboot, Terminator Genisys. Kristina Ceyton and Samantha Jennings are producing the film for Causeway Films, the production company behind the globally acclaimed horror film, The Babadook. Executive producers on the film are Dave Bishop, Luane Gauer, and George Hamilton.

“Dario is a one-of-a-kind talent and a writer-director we have wanted to work with since seeing his cult hit series Danger 5,” said the producers of the upcoming film. “It’s an honour to support him to make his debut feature, which is a brilliant and absurdly funny satire about human relationships and the struggle between our desire for domestication and our animal natures. We are thrilled to bring together exemplary lead actors in Morfydd and Jai, who will bring reality, nuance and charisma to these roles.”

No release date has yet been set for the upcoming film.