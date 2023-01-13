In the early months of 2022, Paramount+ had revealed that a new series was on its way, titled Lioness, from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and, in the weeks, and months following, the espionage series has been putting together a cast packed full of stars. Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman was first attached to executive produce, but the actress will also find herself in front of the camera. Zoe Saldaña had been cast in the series and now, there is more casting news with the addition of yet another Academy Award winner: Morgan Freeman.

Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and will follow Cruz Manuelos ,played by Laysla De Oliveira, a passionate young Marine who is recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team in a bid to help bring down a terrorist organization from the inside. Saldaña is on board the project starring as Joe, the station chief of the program who is tasked with training, managing, and leading her female undercover operatives. Freeman will be coming on board to play Edwin Mullins, the United States Secretary of State.

Freeman was most recently seen in his Emmy-nominated guest star role in The Kominsky Method and the sci-fi anthology series Solos. The actor earned an Academy Award nomination for his role as Nelson Mandela in Invictus. Freeman is ranked among the Top 10 highest-grossing actors of all time, and some of his other works include The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Angel Has Fallen, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Going in Style, and Now You See Me 2.

Lioness is the latest series to be helmed by Academy Award nominee Sheridan. He is well known for writing acclaimed films like Sicario, Hell or High Water, and Wind River, the latter of which he also directed. Sheridan is also known for creating Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King. Lioness is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Saldaña, Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat. Lioness will also star series regulars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, and Hannah Love Lanier.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on Lioness.