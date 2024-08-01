The Big Picture Chris Rock and Morgan Freeman shine as terrible hitmen in Nurse Betty, providing a mix of comedy and drama that keeps viewers entertained.

The delusions of Betty and Charlie mirror each other, leading to a darkly comedic exploration of obsession and love in the film.

Freeman's elevated performance adds depth and heart to Nurse Betty, with the compelling dynamic between the characters stealing the show.

Nurse Betty follows the story of Betty (Renée Zellweger), a waitress who, through a series of interwoven events, witnesses the murder of her husband, played by Aaron Eckhart, at the hands of hitmen Charlie (Morgan Freeman) and Wesley (Chris Rock). Betty’s response is to flee to LA where, due to PTSD and a fugue state, she genuinely believes herself to have a relationship with a TV character, Dr. David Ravell (Greg Kinnear). Whilst Zellweger delivers a comically frightening performance, that earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars, as Betty, it is Chris Rock and Morgan Freeman playing terrible hitmen that remains the shining light in this film.

It's not just the performances that keep watchers entertained though, as whilst everyone shines in this film, it's the frightening ordeal of watching a person lose touch with reality that lets these performances all compliment each other so seamlessly. The themes surrounding the dark aspects of fame, obsession, as well as love, and what it drives people to do are so well executed that the audience is left in a weird state of emotional limbo. As Roger Ebert put it, "Nurse Betty is one of those films where you don't know whether to laugh or cringe".

Chris Rock and Morgan Freeman Are the Best at Being the Worst Hitmen

Chris Rock and Morgan Freeman's chemistry together radiates off the screen every single scene they're in, as Freeman's philosophical speeches about Betty's supposed “grace” and “poise” juxtapose Rock’s youthful bravado. This is summed up perfectly in the murder of Betty’s husband, as Freeman's character, Charlie, gives a great speech about Native Americans scalping people, only for Rock's Wesley to foolishly jump the gun and actually scalp Eckhart’s character. Afterward, Charlie essentially tells Wesley that the speech was just a speech, not an order to scalp the man, giving away how Freeman's character not only has an overactive mind, but also underestimates Wesley's eagerness.

This culminates in the climax of the movie when Morgan's Charlie and Rock's Wesley finally find Zellweger’s Betty. Wesley is shot and killed, and it is revealed that this was actually a father-son team. It’s a brilliant comedic twist that recontextualizes their previous interactions as it goes from a simple buddy-cop-style partnership with the rookie and veteran detective, to something far more personal and, in a way, ridiculous. Especially when we remember that Morgan keeps talking about this being his last job, implying that Rock will carry on the family business.

Not only this, but the reveal adds to the heart that a black comedy such as Nurse Betty needs in order to keep the audience on board. Freeman's grief over the death is heartbreaking, and provides a pause in the laughter and comedy. Freeman's switch from comedic to tragic is a testament to his acting skills and gives the audience a moment to really take stock of the loss, as these two steal the show in Nurse Betty. Their bumbling idiocy and the shifting power dynamic between the two made for a compelling watch.

Morgan Freeman and Renée Zellweger's Descents Into Delusion Compliment Each Other's

As Bridget Jones star Renée Zellweger's Betty pursues a connection with Kinnear's Dr. David Revell, who is actually actor George McCord, Freeman's Charlie becomes infatuated with a picture of Betty, creating a completely fictional idea of her in his mind. For instance, he truly believes her to be full of "poise", the complete opposite of our Betty, who, whilst not a complete klutz, is not a person of grace and decorum, as evident by her slapping Kinnear's co-star (Laird Mackintosh) in public.

Much like Charlie and Wesley, Betty also has a compelling arc. At first, we believe she is simply with her life, looking for adventure and giving into fantasy to achieve this. However, through Freeman's character, we see how it isn't about boredom, but fear of moving on that causes this terrifying kind of delusion. Charlie is struggling to accept this as his last job and Betty is struggling to accept that her husband has died. The intriguing part, which is what keeps Nurse Betty both funny and harrowing, is that Charlie and Betty will be moving on to better lives. Charlie no longer has to be a hitman, and Betty no longer has to endure her husband's abusive behavior.

Both Betty and Charlie need to accept themselves as they are, rather than the ideas of themselves they have constructed in their own minds. Interestingly, their individual delusions help get them there. Freeman's delusion helps Betty see herself as more than a woman looking for the perfect man, and Betty's delusion helps Freeman see how idiotic his chase for the perfect final kill has been. The sad part is what it costs Freeman in the process, and keeps Nurse Betty as a dark comedy rather than a straight-laced hilarious adventure.

Overall, the performances and thematic exploration in this film all comes together to produce a curious mix of obsession and love. Though characters accept themselves and become better people for it, Nurse Betty's consequences keep the film engaging and grounded. In the end, we forget about the cocaine-filled car and focus on the characters and Nurse Betty is all the better for it.

Nurse Betty is currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

