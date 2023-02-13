Writer-director duo Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond have brought in a starry trio to lead the English language remake of their 2010 film La Petite Chambre. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Laurence Fishburne, Morgan Freeman, and Kate Mara are set to star in The Little Bedroom which will be shopped to prospective buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin.

La Petite Chambre marked the directorial debut of Chuat and Reymond and the remake is being described as "a story of life and hope but mainly of the heart." With Chuat and Reymond returning to write and direct again, the film follows John, a man of old age and a weakened heart who still clings tightly to his independence. He's unwilling to accept his son Michael's attempts to place him in a retirement home, and he's equally averse to receiving help from his home nurse, Rose. He's forced to rely on her, however, after taking a bad fall in his home, and they soon come to form a close bond that's beneficial for both of them. Through their friendship, they find the strength to carry on through their personal struggles and heartbreaks.

The original film's producer, Vega Film, will produce alongside Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff through their Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment banner. Foster has especially high hopes for the project with the addition of its talented leads, saying in an official statement:

I am very excited to be working with Stéphanie and Véronique on The Little Bedroom. They are talented filmmakers who bring not only a bold cinematic vision to their films but a deep understanding of character. Working with world class actors: Morgan, Kate and Laurence, I am excited about the special film they will make.

'The Little Bedroom' Scores a Legendary Leading Cast

The Little Bedroom is just the latest project for a very busy Fishburne. The Matrix star will re-team with his old colleague Keanu Reeves later this year with the highly-anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4. Recently, though, he's been especially highly sought after, recently joining Emma Roberts in a new sci-fi project The Astronaut. He also has The Sterling Affairs on the way, where he's set to play L.A. Clippers coach Doc Rivers, and he's part of the massively stacked cast of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis. This is without mentioning The School for Good and Evil, Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, and All the Old Knives which he appeared in most recently.

The Oscar-winning Freeman has plenty on his plate too, from the Taylor Sheridan series Lioness to A Good Person, a passion project from Scrubs alum Zach Braff and co-starring Florence Pugh which is due out later this year. He'll also get a chance to play the villain in the Luke Hemsworth starrer Gunner. Although Mara has been less active in recent years, she has a strong résumé herself with a Primetime Emmy nomination for her role in House of Cards. She also has The Martian under her belt as well as recent turns in Class of '09 with Brian Tyree Henry and Call Jane. She's also found recent success in the realm of star-studded audio dramas like Koz and The Big Lie.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on The Little Bedroom as the project looks for a home. In the meantime, check out a previous interview with Fishburne in which he talked about his many recent roles.