Although Morgan Freeman has been involved in a number of small screen projects over the years, he has never been a series regular until Lioness. The Taylor Sheridan spy thriller, which sees Freeman as U.S. Secretary of State Edwin Mullins, debuted on Paramount+ on July 23, 2023. It was later renewed for another run in May 2024 and premiered on October 27, 2024.

In Lioness Season 1, Freeman guest starred as the political character and was promoted in Season 2 to series regular. This marked a first in his career, and as to why the legendary actor took on such a gig, he revealed an important role Sheridan played. He told TV Insider:

“Taylor Sheridan. I’m so enamored of him and his work. He’s so prolific, and it’s always good.”

Elaborating on the subject, Freeman recalled that he couldn't refuse the role when approached by the reputable showrunner in Season 1:

“I was cast by him to play the role that he wrote. So it’s almost as if he’s saying to me, ‘I wrote this for you,’ which is flattering in and of itself. After that, there’s nothing like putting on a pair of comfortable shoes.”

Lioness has since gained a solid following thanks to its explosive plot that sees Zoe Saldaña’s Joe in the center. Starring alongside Freeman and Saldaña in Season 2 are Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, Nicole Kidman, Thad Luckinbill, Michael Kelly and Genesis Rodriguez, all cast in main roles.

Morgan Freeman Lauds Taylor Sheridan for 'Lioness' – Again!

Image via Paramount+

Freeman’s recent interview with TV Insider won’t be the first time he credited Sheirdan for influencing his decision to join Lioness, as he did so again earlier last month. At the time, the Academy Award winner had a conversation with Collider about Lioness Season 2, whereby he shared his top three reasons for being part of the series:

“Number one, it's a Taylor Sheridan project, and I'm just, number one, thrilled to be in that loop. Number two, it's an incredible cast that I work with — Zoe and Nicole and Michael and Bruce. Just that alone is enough. To top it all off, I'm paid to do it.”

Later in the interview, Freeman admitted being amazed to work with an “astounding” creator like Sheridan, who has created similarly phenomenal projects, including Yellowstone. Praising the showrunner, Freeman said,

“He comes up with these other shows — 1883, 1923 — and the writing is so catchy. You're grabbed by the very writing itself. The man is astounding.”

Lioness is currently streaming on Paramount+.