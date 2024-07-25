There aren’t many actors working today who are quite as beloved as Morgan Freeman. Renowned for his deep, singular voice and ability to play inspirational figures of authority, Freeman has been appearing in great films for several decades. Although he got his start in acting relatively late in his career, thanks to a recurring role in The Electric Company, Freeman quickly became one of the industry’s most celebrated actors, appearing in several Best Picture winners.

Age has not slowed the Oscar-winner down, as he still regularly appears in a wide variety of prestigious projects. Although it's exciting to see that Freeman is still willing to take a chance on independent films like My Dear Friend Zoe, it's worth noting that some of his best work easily ranks among the greatest of all time. Moreover, most of Morgan Freeman's best movies are also quite rewatchable, cementing his legacy as one of Hollywood's most prolific and popular stars.

10 ‘Lucky Number Slevin’ (2006)

Directed by Paul McGuigan

Image via MGM

Lucky Number Slevin is an underrated neo-noir crime thriller that gave Freeman the rare opportunity to show his villainous side. Generally, his soothing voice evokes good and even comforting feelings. However, Lucky Number Slevin weaponizes Freeman's famous deep tone, and the actor is terrifying as the gangster known only as The Boss. He kidnaps the aimless drifter Slevin (Josh Hartnett) in an attempt to lead a personal attack on a criminal known as The Rabbi (Ben Kingsley), who he blames for the death of his son.

Freeman has a menacing screen presence, even if he rarely takes part in the action itself. Lucky Number Slevin is a film with many twists and turns, but Freeman keeps the film grounded in a genuine sense of emotion without ever becoming too over-the-top. The interesting non-linear structure makes Lucky Number Slevin well worth a rewatch.

Watch on Tubi

9 ‘Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves’ (1991)

Directed by Kevin MacDonald

Image via Warner Bros.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves is a great update of the classic mythology that allows Freeman to add his interpretation to a classic character. While the film is largely focused on the attempts by Robin Hood (Kevin Costner) to thwart the evil Sheriff of Nottingham (Alan Rickman), Freeman has an important role as Azeem Edin Bashir Al Bakir, an African who swears an oath of loyalty to the archer outlaw. Although it's a character that could've easily been very outdated and potentially racist, Freeman gives Azeem the integrity that he deserves.

Freeman prevents Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves from succumbing to its worst impulses, even when Costner’s shaky English accent and Rickman’s aptitude for overacting threaten to derail the production. Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves is a highly earnest, unabashedly sentimental throwback to the Golden Age of Hollywood’s adventure movies, and Freeman’s incredible performance makes the film even better with each subsequent viewing.

8 ‘Glory’ (1989)

Directed by Edward Zwick

Image via TriStar Pictures

Best known as the film that won Denzel Washington an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, Glory features one of the most profound and inspirational performances of Freeman’s entire career and includes some of his most famous speeches ever. Edward Zwick’s epic historical drama explores the efforts made by the Union’s first all-black military unit to fight for their nation during the Civil War despite facing severe racism and bigotry from within their ranks.

Glory examines the uncomfortable truths of America’s past while celebrating Black excellence, featuring some of the most impressive Civil War battle scenes ever captured on film. Despite the heaviness of the material, the heroism on display from Freeman, Washington, and the incredible cast of Black actors make Glory a rewatchable favorite among any fan of the epic genre.

7 ‘Street Smart’ (1987)

Directed by Jerry Schatzberg

Image via The Cannon Group

Street Smart was Freeman’s first major breakout role, earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor despite being the type of low-budget crime movie that prestigious awards voting bodies usually ignore. Freeman stars as a powerful pimp targetting a shady journalist (Christopher Reeve) who writes a false story that could potentially land him in prison.

Freeman had never been scarier than he is in Street Smart, but it never feels like he’s exaggerating to be more menacing. Street Smart isn’t just a twisty thriller but also a compelling portrayal of journalistic ethics and race relations that grows more rewatchable and relevant by the passing day. Those who have found themselves enamored with the work that Freeman did later on in their career owe it to themselves to check out Street Smart to see the humble place that he started from.

Street Smart (1987) Release Date March 20, 1987 Cast Christopher Reeve , Kathy Baker , Mimi Rogers , Jay Patterson , Andre Gregory , Morgan Freeman , Anna Maria Horsford , Frederick Rolf Runtime 97 Minutes Writers David Freeman

Watch on Tubi

6 ‘Gone Baby Gone’ (2007)

Directed by Ben Affleck

Image via Miramax Films

Gone Baby Gone allowed Freeman to play one of the most complex crime movie antagonists in recent memory, making the film entirely unforgettable. The film centers on detective Patrick Makenize (Casey Affleck) as he searches for the kidnapped daughter of a drug addict (Amy Ryan). Freeman stars as the seemingly caring police captain who is secretly involved in the case’s inception.

Freeman plays a man who thinks he’s doing the right thing, assuming, perhaps correctly, that he is taking the girl to give her a better life. Gone Baby Gone grows more complex because it's easy to see his motivations as justifiable. The brilliant direction from Ben Affleck and the interesting moral questions raised make Gone Baby Gone more thought-provoking with each watch, with Freeman’s role being a standout.

5 ‘Invictus’ (2009)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

In one of his many collaborations with director Clint Eastwood, Freeman starred as the South African President Nelson Mandela in the moving biopic Invictus. Set shortly after Mandela was elected and ended apartheid in South Africa, Invictus tells the incredible true story of how he worked with the nation’s rugby team to win the World Cup. Freeman’s performance, which earned acclaim for how closely it mirrored Mandela’s real persona, earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Invictus merges the best of the sports genre with an inspiring message about perseverance, teamwork, and diversity. The rugby scenes are exhilarating enough to make Invictus worth a second watch, but Freeman’s performance catapults it to a whole other level of excellence. He gives a compassionate portrayal that embodies why Mandela was such a special world leader who inspired so many people of different backgrounds.

Invictus Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date December 10, 2009 Cast Morgan Freeman , Matt Damon , Tony Kgoroge , Patrick Mofokeng , Matt Stern Runtime 134 minutes Writers Anthony Peckham , John Carlin

4 ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

It goes without saying that The Dark Knight is one of the greatest superhero films ever made, as Christopher Nolan’s ambitious masterpiece proved once and for all that comic book-inspired stories could attain artistic highs. Of all the film’s incredible performances, including Heath Ledger’s Academy Award-winning role as The Joker, Freeman stands out as Lucius Fox, the Wayne Company CEO who helps Bruce (Christian Bale) perfect his technology.

Despite his loyalty to Bruce, Fox is not willing to sacrifice his ideals when it comes to spying on the citizens of Gotham City. In many ways, Freeman is the heart of The Dark Knight, as he voices the same concerns about escalation and violence that the viewers probably feel. It would be hard to name very many other films of the last several decades that have been as endlessly rewatched as The Dark Knight.

3 ‘Se7en’ (1995)

Directed by David Fincher

Image via New Line Cinema

Se7en is one of the darkest crime thrillers ever made, featuring one of the most complex and heartbreaking performances that Freeman has ever given. David Fincher’s highly influential 1995 masterpiece stars Freeman as Detective William Somerset, who searches for a mysterious serial killer (Kevin Spacey) alongside his partner, David Mills (Brad Pitt). Although Somerset has seen some disturbing things in his lifetime, the case reveals to him a darker side of human nature than he ever imagined.

Although quite disturbing, Se7en is as rewatchable as it is because of the excellent chemistry between Freeman and Pitt, who show how vastly different the two characters are in experience and knowledge. The film continues to influence the neo-noir genre and serial killer films, in particular, because of its unflinching, harrowing approach, further supported by Freeman's severe work. It was important to have an inspirational hero within this disturbing story, and who better than Morgan Freeman to play him?