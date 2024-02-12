The Big Picture Morgan Wade clarifies rumors on Instagram, stating she's not fighting with Kyle Richards.

Richards attended Wade's show in Nashville, hinting that their friendship is still intact.

Wade's introduction on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Richards' marital problems have been a major talking point.

Morgan Wade cleared out her Instagram to include just two pictures of her work as a singer and fans instantly thought it was a clear sign that there was tension between her and reality star, Kyle Richards. Richards also had deleted pictures of Wade, spurring on this conversation. Now, Wade has made it clear that everything is fine between herself and Richards by taking to Instagram yet again to quiet the rumors that something happened between the two friends.

Richards recently attended Wade's show in Nashville, Tennessee, prompting fans to wonder if all our worry was for nothing. Shortly after, Wade posted on her Instagram stories a picture of herself and Richards with a simple message to fans: "P.S. I am not fighting with @kylerichards18." The two are standing in front of a sign that reads "Morgan Wade and Elvis Presley" and they're both smiling for the camera. Richards also shared the picture and wrote “It was a slow news week, apparently.” The comment comes from outlets covering the Instagram debacle, but in the defense of reality TV journalists, it is odd to silently delete pictures of your supposed BFF that you also introduced to everyone slowly on said Instagram page.

Kyle Richards' Friendship With Morgan Wade Has Been Central to 'RHOBH' Season 13

So the two are, seemingly, okay if their shared Instagram stories have anything to say about it. There is no news as to why Richards reportedly also deleted images, but it does make sense why Wade would clean up her Instagram account to focus more on her music and promoting herself in the meantime. All of this buzz around Wade and Richards has come from Wade's introduction to the latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Richards' very public problems in her marriage to Mauricio Umansky.

The introduction of Wade to the show happened around the middle of the season, and we haven't seen much of her. We have seen plenty of Umansky and Richards trying to work through their issues. While Richards has made it very clear that she needs Umansky to be more present in her life, we have seen moments where he doesn't know things about her that she's done with Wade. Whether that will continue to play out in this season of the show, we don't know yet, but at least we know that we could have future episodes with the two of them together, since the Instagram issue didn't hold any weight.

