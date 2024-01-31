The Big Picture Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade have deleted most of their pictures together on Instagram, raising questions about their friendship.

Speculation among fans suggests that Wade was used for a storyline on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and that Richards may have deleted the pictures as a response to alleged cheating by her husband.

The true nature of Wade and Richards' friendship remains uncertain, and answers may not be revealed until future seasons of the show.

Kyle Richards brought Morgan Wade into the fold of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but the two may be on the outs with each other. Fans noticed that Wade erased most of the pictures on her Instagram account, including the vacation pictures and other images of herself and/or Richards. While it may have been a move to promote her music and for her fans to know when her next show was going to be, it wasn't only Wade who made this decision to delete pictures from her past.

Richards also has seemingly deleted most of her pictures with Wade on her account. The last picture posted of just Wade and the reality star (which also featured Kim Richards) was posted in April 2023. The only other image of Wade seems to be from a tagged video of a trip that Richards took with Wade and other friends in Mexico. Now, Richards' Instagram account is mainly pictures of her family, her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, and the occasional appearance from her husband Mauricio Umansky.

Currently, no one knows why Wade or Richards deleted the images of each other, but theories are swirling about it. A common one among fans of the show is that Wade was only part of Richards' life to give her a storyline in the latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and others are claiming that it was Richards' way of getting back at Umansky for supposedly cheating on her. None of that has been confirmed in the current season of the show, but the development of them deleting pictures of each other has sent fans wondering what the friendship between Wade and Richards meant.

Fans Speculate the True Nature of Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards' Relationship

Reality TV Bliss tweeted: "Their business arrangement is over and Kyle was never leaving Maurice. She's obsessed with him. She needed time to get over his cheating and teach him a lesson about threatening to leave." This is part of a general speculation from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fanbase about both Wade and Richards.

We won't see this play out in Season 13; the reunion has already been filmed. So if we're looking for answers, they won't be for a while. For now, we do know that Wade wiped her Instagram of Richards, and Richards got rid of Wade in her recent posts, for whatever that means.

