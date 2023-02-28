It’s not an unpopular opinion that Rachel McAdams is one of the most versatile stars of the last two decades. Just her portrayal of Allie Hamilton in The Notebook and as Regina George in Mean Girls, both released the same year, is enough to prove that fact alone. In another world, McAdams could have found herself in a consistent trajectory of compelling, dramatic, powerhouse roles. She has taken some detours from her usual comedic route in the underseen Disobedience and she earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in Spotlight. But by the 2010s, the actress found herself stuck in a pattern of roles that shadowed her Notebook success—including but not limited to The Time Traveler’s Wife and The Vow. But one of the actress’ other efforts during this period, possibly one of her greatest performances, has since gone mostly unacknowledged: the endearingly feisty and ambitious Becky Fuller in Morning Glory.

‘Morning Glory’ Is a Holdover From a Previous Age of Romantic Comedies

Morning Glory is arguably the last female career-driven star vehicle from what now looks like a bygone era of romantic comedy films, one that might recall the final days of browsing the aisles of Blockbuster for a flick sporting the name of Sandra Bullock or Sarah Jessica Parker. The film was, admittedly, one of the last I rented from such a store around 2011.

Where Mean Girls was a campy high school comedy, McAdams spent the remainder of the decade mostly dedicated to romantic dramas such as The Notebook or The Time Traveler’s Wife, which targeted a slightly different demographic than the mid-aughts workplace romantic comedy. So when she appeared alongside the likes of Diane Keaton, Patrick Wilson, and Harrison Ford in a romcom written by the woman who brought you The Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses, Aline Brosh McKenna, it was more than welcome for fans of the actress who had been itching to see her in a new romantic comedy ever since her turn as the bitchy younger sister in The Family Stone.

Image Via Paramount Pictures

What is 'Morning Glory' About?

The film follows McAdams as the aforementioned Becky, a Type-A workaholic who has already dedicated too much of her career as a morning television producer to a local New Jersey talk show that lets her go the second someone more formally educated comes along. After a relentless search for something new, she lands an interview at IBS, the network perpetually in fourth place behind NBC, ABC, and CBS, for the executive producer of their foundering morning talk show "Daybreak."

Even though it’s clear her mother and now network head Jerry Barnes (Jeff Goldblum) have no faith in her, Becky is never above pleading her case to anyone who will listen. “Daybreak needs what I need. Someone to believe in them,” she argues. Unfortunately for her, she seems to both be in an industry and possess a personality that leads people to respond to such ambition with, “Well that’s embarrassing,” as Goldblum’s character says to her. She’s so devoted to herself and her passion in an atmosphere where just about everyone has given up, so the notion of excitement over landing the gig at Daybreak reads as cringeworthy to her superiors. Still, against all odds, Barnes decides to give her the job—while continuously banking on her to fail like all the other EPs before her.

Becky’s first order of business is firing longtime co-anchor and notorious perv Paul McVee (Ty Burrell), now tasked with finding someone new to sit next to Colleen Peck (Keaton), a former beauty queen who seems to have risen to daytime talk fame in a path similar to that of Elisabeth Hasselbeck. Having both an impeccably low morale and budget, Becky concocts a plan to give famous IBS news anchor and infamous prick Mike Pomeroy (Ford) an offer he can’t refuse: co-anchor on Daybreak.

Faced with having his contract terminated if he doesn’t accept, Pomeroy makes clear he’s only there for the money—he refuses to banter or cover any type of story that doesn’t meet his standards of news. The show declines to a point of near-cancellation until Becky stumbles on a formula that works: not only having zany weatherman Ernie (Matt Malloy) perform outrageous stunts on camera but also having Colleen and Mike insult each other in lieu of banter. Out of nowhere, Daybreak becomes a viral sensation on the cusp of a social media takeover, and without even realizing it, Becky has all her dreams come true.

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Why 'Morning Glory' Is Worth Another Look

Ultimately, mid-budget films like The Devil Wears Prada or Morning Glory that follow an ambitious young woman following her dreams aren’t made anymore. If they are, they’re for a streaming service, but they’ve still become a rarity. Perhaps that’s because workplace comedies following a young person just starting out in the 2020s wouldn’t be able to exist without addressing the millennial elephant in the room. Such kind of stable employment, whether at "Runway" magazine or "Daybreak," are an even bigger rarity in real life now, as a result of any number of global recessions or pandemics.

Morning Glory succeeds because it’s a shockingly accurate portrayal of the reality faced by a generation of young people trying to make their dreams come true simply by wanting to get paid for their passion but having to beg for the slightest of breadcrumbs. In this regard, the film is quite literally the last of a generation of mid-budget romcoms because the fantasy of a dream job was suddenly becoming harder to portray realistically.

Becky’s character is a testament to the passion for television and news: watching it, living it, producing it. She clashes so heavily with Pomeroy’s pigheaded personality because it’s a perpetual reminder of what we see on the screen is never necessarily true to life. Morning Glory also seeks to depict the legions of talent and manpower behind the scenes who scarcely receive the recognition they deserve. Where classic workplace comedies like Broadcast News or even Jerry Maguire focus on the task at hand of being successful, Morning Glory shows, in simple and concise detail, just how many grueling hours of work it takes to get there, which is in fact true to life.

Perhaps that’s why it’s so satisfying when Becky finally does break Pomeroy when he confesses that she gave him back an integral part of his life that had been missing. It would’ve been perfectly understandable if Becky had accepted the job offered to her at The Today Show, but sometimes, we just need a sign that what we’ve always dreamed of achieving is already right in front of our faces. And as if there were no other reason to defend Morning Glory as an underrated gem and some of the most underrated work by McAdams, Ford, and Keaton, it’s impossible not to love a film that makes exceptional use of “Strip Me” by Natasha Bedingfield. As she sings, “Sometimes all it takes is one voice.”