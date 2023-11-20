The Big Picture For All Mankind and The Morning Show share a common news network called Eagle News, which emphasizes a conservative perspective.

While the shows have not yet featured the same anchors, a crossover between the two series is possible in the future.

As both shows progress through time, a crossover becomes more likely, especially considering The Morning Show's recent venture into space and the potential for creative storytelling.

So an astronaut and a journalist walk into a bar... just kidding — we wouldn't make you sit through that joke. It turns out that For All Mankind and The Morning Show actually have one more thing in common aside from just being fellow Apple TV+ originals: both shows share a common news network. Eagle News is a right-wing news channel featured on both series, and while we haven't encountered the same anchors just yet, it could simply just be the time difference that's separating a true crossover from happening.

Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi's For All Mankind bends history with fiction in its portrayal of the space race, with Joel Kinnaman leading the series alongside Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Shantel VanSanten, and Jodi Balfour. Season 4 of the series is currently airing, with the space race officially taking a time jump to 2003, having covered the decades prior since 1969.

With Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston leading the series as co-anchors, Jay Carson's The Morning Show tracks the ins and outs of a popular morning news show, weaving in real-world news events as they unfold in our own lives. Having just wrapped up Season 3, the series touched on the overturning of Roe v. Wade and looked back on the January 6 insurrection and is slated to keep going with its coverage for an upcoming Season 4. While the shared Fox News-esque network might be a cool fun fact to have in your back pocket, it begs a way more important question: do For All Mankind and The Morning Show exist in the same universe? The answer to that question is a complicated one.

How 'The Morning Show' and 'For All Mankind' Can Exist Together

For All Mankind certainly reimagines the pages of history far more than The Morning Show does, but even if the former put a Soviet man on the Moon before an American, it doesn't mean that the two shows can't share a universe. Eagle News first appears in For All Mankind in Season 3 with the anchor, Bill McGann (Larry Clarke), which means that the conservative network has been around since the early nineties. June Diane Raphael portrays an Eagle News anchor in Season 3 of The Morning Show, exemplifying the power that the fictional network has amassed over its years on television.

For all we know, Season 6 of For All Mankind might cast June Diane Raphael as their present-day anchor, and if there's a flashback in a future episode of The Morning Show, Bill McGann might make an appearance on Eagle News. The Morning Show sticks to the script of history far more than For All Mankind does, but even so, the series is still known to embellish certain events, which makes it far more open to a crossover than another show that refuses to veer from history.

Is a Future 'For All Mankind' and 'The Morning Show' Crossover Possible?

Given The Morning Show's foray into space at the beginning of Season 3, it really doesn't seem that far-fetched for there to be a crossover with For All Mankind in the near future. To pile onto that, For All Mankind jumps ahead to a new period of time in the space race with each season, and as Season 4 is currently set in 2003, we're actually not that far off from where The Morning Show is in the present time. Plus, the bosses of For All Mankind have their eyes on possibly seven seasons.

The easiest pivot for a crossover would involve The Morning Show's Paul Marks (Jon Hamm), an Elon Musk-esque character who created his own company, Hyperion, to create rockets and travel into space. In the first episode of Season 3, he actually brings UBA journalist, Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon), and UBA network executive, Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup), into space with him on one of his rockets.

Once For All Mankind catches up to The Morning Show in terms of time, the doors will officially be open for more creative approaches to linking the two shows together aside from a shared news network, meaning that we just might get Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston reporting live from space. Or not. Either way, we'll be seated and prepared for liftoff.

For All Mankind and The Morning Show are both streaming on Apple TV+ in the U.S.