Apple TV+ announced today that The Morning Show is adding Emmy Award-winner Jon Hamm to Season 3 of the hit show. Hamm joins the show’s cast just as a new showrunner takes the reigns of The Morning Show.

Hamm is mainly known for his work in Mad Men, for which he got an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2015. Despite only getting one award for his work in Mad Men, Hamm received 16 Emmy nominations for the show, both as actor and producer, which should attest to his talent. After Mad Men, Hamm also appeared in many successful series, such as Good Omens, Legion, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. So, Hamm’s addition to Season 3 of The Morning Show couldn’t be more timely.

Season 3 of The Morning Show is coming after an internal restructuring that led series creator Kerry Ehrin to step down from the showrunner position after two successful seasons. Fortunately, Ehrin is still attached to the project as a consultant, and the new showrunner, Charlotte Stoudt, has more than proved to be competent with her work in series such as Homeland and House of Cards. Even so, any change can be scary, so it’s good to know that Season 3 is getting some more star power to keep The Morning Show afloat.

The Morning Show revolves around the titular morning new program, exploring its hosts' professional and personal lives. The series stars Jennifer Aniston as The Morning Show’s host, Alexandra "Alex" Levy; Reese Witherspoon as her co-host Bradley Jackson; and Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison, CEO of UBA, the TV company that airs the program. In Season 3, Hamm will play the part of Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sight on UBA, pulling Cory, Alex, and Bradley into his business game while he tries to take over the company.

Season 2 star-studded cast also included Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, Marcia Gay Harden, Greta Lee, Ruairi O'Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino, and Julianna Margulies. Hamm is the first official cast addition for Season 3.

The first two seasons of The Morning Show are now streaming globally on Apple TV+. There’s still no released date for Season 3. While we wait for news on the upcoming season, check out our interview with stars Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass: