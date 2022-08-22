Julianna Margulies is set to reprise Laura Peterson, a UBA News anchor, for the Apple TV+ show, The Morning Show, the streamer has announced. The fan-favorite character stirred up some tension between Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) during the second season and went on to become the latter's love interest.

Margulies effortlessly plays Laura as someone who’s comfortable in her own skin and knows what she is doing. During Season 2, we see Laura finally putting her earlier (pre-series) feud with Alex aside. And when we last saw her, she was well on her way to a Montana ranch, leaving New York behind. She also tries to take Bradley along, tempting her with the idea of having a home studio she could broadcast from. While there are no plot details available for the upcoming season, the announcement surely sees us through some major cliffhangers Season 2 left us with.

The series has been applauded for addressing a variety of themes ranging from COVID to cancel culture while keeping its characters very grounded. The new season is currently in production and has previously announced the addition of Mad Men alum Jon Hamm as a media mogul, Paul Marks, to the cast. The second season recently bagged several Emmy nominations in a number of categories including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Witherspoon, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Crudup, and Outstanding Guest Actress for Marcia Gay Harden. Margulies will return to the star-studded cast that also features Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, and Tom Irwin among others.

Image via AppleTV+

The Emmy-nominated Margulies has a long list of acclaimed characters she has played. Nonetheless, she is best known for playing Carol Hathaway in the medical drama ER and Alicia Florrick on CBS’ The Good Wife, which also bagged her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. She recently made an appearance on the popular Showtime series Billions and starred in the first season of the Nat Geo series The Hot Zone.

Taking over from Kerry Ehrin, House of Cards vet Charlotte Stoudt is serving the showrunner duties for the third season as well as executive producing alongside Aniston and Witherspoon. Mimi Leder will direct and executive produce along with Michael Ellenberg, Kristin Hahn, and Lauren Neustadter.

The first and second seasons of The Morning Show are available to stream on AppleTV+. No premiere date has been set for Season 3 yet. Meanwhile, check out our conversation with stars Crudup and Duplass below: