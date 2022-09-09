Veteran British actor Stephen Fry has joined the cast of the third season of Apple TV’s hit The Morning Show, Deadline has reported. Fry will play a major recurring role as a ruthless UBA board member, Leonard Cromwell, who is working to steer the company through troubled financial waters.

Season 3, which is currently in production, has seen some high-profile actors joining the show. With his inclusion, Fry has joined the new entrants like Mad Men alum Jon Hamm, who is set to play a corporate titan Paul Marks, comedian Tig Notaro, who was recently cast to play Amanda Robinson, the chief of staff of Hamm’s character, and Nicole Beharie, who appear as a new charming and hardworking millennial anchor Christina Hunter. The new season will also star Julianna Margulies, who recently signed a deal to reprise her character of UBA News anchor, Laura Peterson.

Fry has had an illustrious career and wears multiple hats as an actor, broadcaster, director, and more. He's starred in films like Wilde, which bagged him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor, The Life and Death of Peter Sellers, V for Vendetta, and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, to name a few. He was most recently seen in Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman as Gilbert aka Fiddler’s Green, and in Hulu’s The Dropout.

Image via Hulu

The Morning Show chronicles the personal and professional lives of employees of UBA, a media conglomerate. Led by Jennifer Aniston as morning show host Alex and Reese Witherspoon as co-host Bradley, the series tackle various themes ranging from sexual harassment to cancel culture, and has been acclaimed for the same. The second season of the series recently bagged three Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for Witherspoon, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama for Billy Crudup, who plays Cory Ellison, the CEO of UBA network, and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama for Marcia Gay Harden for portraying Maggie Brener.

While the plot details of Season 3 are kept tightly under wraps, the new characters are sure to add some drama. Season 2 saw the aftermath of the thrilling end of Season 1 and left us with some major cliffhangers. Season 3 will see a new showrunner taking over the duties from Kerry Ehrin. Charlotte Stoudt, who previously worked on shows like Homeland and Netflix’s House of Cards will showrun and executive produce the third season alongside Aniston and Witherspoon, while Mimi Leder returns to direct and executive produce along with Michael Ellenberg, Kristin Hahn, and Lauren Neustadter.

No release date has been set for Season 3 by the streamer yet. In the meantime, check out our conversation with series stars Crudup and Duplass below: