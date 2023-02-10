We'll be returning to UBA for their flagship morning news programme The Morning Show shortly, folks. The third season of the acclaimed show has now finished filming. Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to announce that production on Season 3 of the Emmy Award winning drama series had wrapped ahead of its release later this year. The show is set in the ruthless world of daytime television news and stars Aniston alongside Reese Witherspoon as two news anchors, Alex and Bradley, as well as Billy Crudup (CEO of UBA, the TV company) caught in the middle of the unfolding drama on-screen and behind the scenes.

The series was met with acclaim from awards organizations, with Aniston winning a Screen Actors Guild award for her role. The Morning Show was renewed for a third season in January. The third season has been filming on location in New York City while continuing to add to its all-star roster of actors, with Natalie Morales, Stephen Fry, Tig Notaro and Jon Hamm joining the cast for the new year, alongside returning recurring guest star Julianna Margulies.

Hamm will play the part of Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sight on UBA, pulling Cory, Alex, and Bradley into his business game while he tries to take over the company. Morales has been cast in the role of Kate Danton, the best friend of Stella (Greta Lee) from Stanford. Both characters were part of a start-up incubator programme run by Marks previously.

Image via Apple TV+

Season 2 of the show was a sprawling look at the aftermath of the wreckage left by Alex and Bradley, who had exposed the toxic work environment of the UBA Network while live on air. The show then transitioned to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, while Steve Carell's character, Mitch Kessler, fled to Europe to escape the glare and attention of his inappropriate workplace behaviour at the height of the #MeToo movement.

Production of the third season was initially troubled by an internal restructuring behind the scenes while led to series creator Kerry Ehrin to step down from the showrunner position after two successful seasons. Ehrin is still attached to the series as a consultant, while the new showrunner Charlotte Stoudt has worked in previous prestige dramas like Homeland and House of Cards.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Morning Show are now streaming on Apple TV+. Season 3 is due to air some time in 2023.