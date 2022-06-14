"How does someone become this motivated person that wants to be relevant at all costs?"

When the finale of The Morning Show Season 2 cut to black after a broadcast with Alex’s parting words to ‘stay safe and stay sane,’ fans were left with many questions and definitely wanting more. During the said finale, Jennifer Aniston’s character Alex Levy was going through a lot! She tested Covid positive while grieving the death of her co-host and lover Mitch Kessler, played by Steve Carell, and nearly getting canceled as their affair was exposed.

As we know, in the show Alex was married to Jason Craig (Jack Davenport), and together they have a daughter, Lizzy. The pair were separated for some time, however, to keep up the appearance they continue to attend public events together, but Jason eventually asks for a divorce. Their daughter, Lizzy, blames Alex’s career for breaking down the marriage. Now with Mitch’s death, she is in an even more vulnerable spot.

In a new interview with Variety, Anniston opens up her hopes for Alex in Season 3, “I think it’s time to see Alex find some love and some passion,” the actor tells. Further adding, “She could put the controls down and go into the vulnerability of opening up her heart, which I don’t think she’s ever really quite done.”

Though the FRIENDS star was quite tight-lipped about the theme or what the next season holds, she revealed that fans might get a peek into Alex’s life before the show. Aniston mulls, “What are those parents like? What did they do? What was her life 20 years ago like? How does someone become this motivated person that wants to be relevant at all costs? I’d like to see some history.”

Aniston would also like Alex to have some new friends, “She needs a good girlfriend! Chip is Chip, but come on. We need her to go out and have a girls’ night — and not well. Messy! I want to see her go to the supermarket and just walk around the world and get out of her ivory tower a little bit.” Sounds like we can expect to get introduced to some new faces in Season 3.

Along with Aniston as Alex, the series features, Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson, Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison, Mark Duplass as Chip Black, and Oona Roche as Lizzy Craig among others. Taking over from Kerry Ehrin, Charlotte Stoudt will serve as showrunner for Season 3.

Currently, there is no release date set for The Morning Show Season 3.