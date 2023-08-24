The Big Picture The highly anticipated third season of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show will focus on personal narratives, including romance and the exploration of Alex's intimate life.

The show is shifting its focus away from the pandemic and delving into intense power dynamics and ruthless competition within the morning program.

The ensemble cast, including Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, has received critical acclaim for their performances, and Season 3 promises a triumphant return as they navigate a post-pandemic world.

They're making moves. Apple TV+ has just dropped the trailer for the eagerly anticipated third season of its flagship series The Morning Show, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through November 8, 2023 on Apple TV+.

This season will delve into more personal narratives. During an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Jennifer Aniston hinted at a heightened emphasis on romance and an exploration of Alex's intimate life as she searches for a connection that opens her heart. Reese Witherspoon also alluded to the chemistry between Cory (Billy Crudup) and Bradley, leaving us curious about the history between these characters.

Season 3 follows on from the wild second season finale which left the crew at UBA shaken to the core, and now from the looks of things, it appears that the show is shifting its focus away from the pandemic and instead delving into the intense power dynamics and ruthless competition within the titular morning program. The unwavering principles of the team, both within and outside the newsroom, will undergo severe tests as they vie for their positions in an increasingly divided workplace. Aniston's Alex wants more control over the direction of UBA, which is also the target of a cyber attack in the course of the series.

Image via Apple TV+

Critical Acclaim for The Morning Show

Adapted from Brian Stelter's "Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV," the series has garnered widespread acclaim, captivating both fans and critics with its portrayal of the intricate workplace dynamics and scandals within the realm of morning television. Notably, both Crudup Witherspoon have earned Emmy recognition for their outstanding performances, in addition to receiving accolades from the Critics' Choice and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, alongside Aniston. After an absence of nearly two years, the eagerly awaited Season 3 promises a triumphant return for the ensemble, as they navigate a post-pandemic world.

Charlotte Stoudt is in the UBA production booth as showrunner for the series with Mimi Leder directing and executive producing alongside her, Aniston, and Witherspoon. Jon Hamm, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie, Julianna Margulies, and Stephen Fry join the two leads in the ensemble cast for Season 3.

The Morning Show is back on the air with Season 3 on September 13. Check out the trailer below.