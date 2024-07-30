The Big Picture Boyd Holbrook joins the cast of The Morning Show as podcaster Brodie.

The fourth season will introduce new characters while bringing back familiar faces.

High stakes await Alex and Bradley as the storyline escalates with characters facing new challenges.

As production continues on the fourth season of The Morning Show, Variety reports that Boyd Holbrook has joined the cast of the successful comedy series. Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) are about to return to television, and the studio continues to assemble impressive additions to the cast. Holbrook was recently seen in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. In the blockbuster sequel, the actor stepped into the shoes of Klaber, a dangerous antagonist. When it comes to The Morning Show, Holbrook is set to portray Brodie, a popular and provocative podcaster and talk show host.

The fourth season of The Morning Show will feature wonderful additions to its cast. It was previously reported that Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, William Jackson Harper and Aaron Pierre will be involved in the highly complicated world of network broadcast morning news once the show returns to Apple TV+. Jeremy Irons will play Alex's father. Audiences will finally get a taste of how that dynamic works in real time, as the legendary actor gets to share the screen with Jennifer Aniston. As for the other new additions to The Morning Show, time will tell if they will prove to be allies or enemies to both Alex and Bradley.

While the upcoming season of The Morning Show will feature new faces, it will also mark the return of characters audiences have come to know and love. Cory (Billy Crudup), Chip (Mark Duplass), Yanko (Nestor Carbonell) and Mia (Karen Pittman) will all be seen once again in the successful Apple TV+ comedy. Due to how the world of The Morning Show works, it will be interesting to see how the established characters will react to Brodie's arrival. The stakes have never been higher for Alex and Bradley, considering how the previous installment of the series concluded with one of the leads in trouble with the authorities.

Boyd Holbrook's Entertainment Career

Image via Netflix

Before joining the cast of The Morning Show, Boyd Holbrook had been busy with a wide variety of roles. The performer was recently seen in The Bikeriders, where he stepped into the shoes of Cal. The powerful drama directed by Jeff Nichols was centered around the lives of the Vandals Motorcycle Club. Holbrook was also seen as The Corinthian in The Sandman. The Netflix television adaptation brought Neil Gaiman's comic book to life, with its second season making its way to the screen in the near future. Hopefully, Brodie will turn out to be the stand-out from the next season of The Morning Show.