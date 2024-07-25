The Big Picture New cast members Rachel Marsh & John Hoogenakker bring talent to The Morning Show in recurring roles.

Season 4 also adds William Harper Jackson, Jeremy Irons, & Marion Cotillard to the cast.

The series explores the challenges of morning news, power dynamics in the workplace, & personal crises.

In an exclusive revealed by TVLine, it has been officially confirmed that the upcoming fourth season of The Morning Show has cast Jack Ryan star John Hoogenakker and Unstable star Rachel Marsh. Both actors are expected to appear in recurring roles, adding an extra layer of talent to an already brimming cast. Marsh will be playing Alex’s (Jennifer Anniston) assistant, Remy, whilst Hoogenakker will play an FBI agent known as Andy.

Marsh and Hoogenakker aren’t the only eye-catching additions to The Morning Show’s fourth season, with it also recently announced that a new network head of sports, Ben, will arrive. Ben is set to be portrayed by The Good Place’s William Harper Jackson, also known for his role as Josh in the 2019 Ari Aster horror, Midsommar. Other new inclusions include the likes of Jeremy Irons (The Lion King) as Alex’s father, Martin, and Marion Cotillard of Inception fame as operator Celine Dumont.

Where Else Have You Seen ‘The Morning Show’s Newest Arrivals?

Image via Apple TV+

Alex’s right-hand woman in Seasons 1 through 3 has been Hannah Leder’s Isabella, although a scandalous third outing, and a potential merger between UBA and NBN, leaves plenty of work in the intray of new arrival, Remy. Although a young actress, Marsh has had a solid career to date, proving her talent on any given occasion. This includes roles in the likes of Just Beyond, iCarly, and, most notably, Unstable in which she played Luna for 16 episodes. As any good up-and-coming actor might, Marsh also appeared in an episode of NCIS: Los Angeles as she honed her craft around some of the very best.

For Hoogenakker, a 25-year career to date has also proven fruitful. Whether on the stage or the screen, Hoogenakker’s eye for detail has won him plenty of admirers. Throughout his career, he has appeared in the likes of ER, Chicago Fire, Dopesick, and Castle Rock, with his stint as Matice in Jack Ryan perhaps his most famous role. However, for those with a penchant for the stage, Hoogenakker will be known for his incredible range of performances, which includes The Grapes of Wrath, Antony and Cleopatra, and even Romeo and Juliet.

The Morning Show is most certainly a stronger series with both of these bright talents included, with the already stacked ensemble looking even more enticing as the fourth season edges closer. Although a release date has not yet been announced, it is expected that The Morning Show Season 4 will arrive sometime in 2025.