The Big Picture The Season 3 finale of The Morning Show ends with a cliffhanger about the main characters' futures.

Important cast members are leaving the show, creating space for new exciting characters like Marion Cotillard.

Season 4 will delve into Alex's backstory with the addition of her father, explore new storylines, and tackle controversial topics.

The Morning Show has never been a series known for treading lightly. Each season has offered plenty of high-stakes drama, and many storylines have been ripped straight from the headlines. Season 1 tackles the consequences of the #MeToo era, while Season 2 covers the far-reaching effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Season 3 (which just wrapped up in November) broaches the topic of what happens when billionaires start buying up media conglomerations. The Apple TV+ series is centered around two journalists, Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), who are trying to make it in an industry committed to tearing down women. And they've definitely been put through the wringer by surviving these events (and more!) in the series' first three seasons.

In the Season 3 finale, plenty of cliffhangers have left fans wondering where the main characters will go moving forward. Bradley has turned herself in for her role in covering up her brother's participation in the January 6 insurrection, and Alex is ready to take on her new position as the leader of the merger between UBA and rival network, NBN. She's finally obtained that seat at the table that she's been fighting so hard for, but without Bradley by her side (is a potential jail sentence in the cards for her?), how will Alex handle the pressure? Among these unanswered questions for the futures of the characters, The Morning Show team has also announced some pretty significant cast shakeups. So, what can audiences expect in Season 4?

The Morning Show An inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the team. Release Date November 1, 2019 Creator Jay Carson, Kerry Ehrin Cast Billy Crudup , Mark Duplass Jennifer Aniston , Reese Witherspoon Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

Several Important Cast Members Are Leaving 'The Morning Show'

Julianna Margulies has been a critical member of the cast; she joined in Season 2 to play journalist Laura Peterson. She became romantically involved with Bradley, but their relationship quickly devolved in Season 3 when Laura learned that Bradley had covered up her brother's assault of a police officer on January 6. Because Laura is still a member of the NBN team (and could potentially join UBA in the merger), many fans thought she would come back in Season 4, and maybe she and Bradley would somehow be reunited. However, it was recently announced that Margulies would not be returning to the series. At this point, the actor's exit could actually be a positive thing; now there's an opportunity for Bradley to further explore her connection with Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup), who has already professed his love for her.

It is also unlikely that Jon Hamm will be returning in Season 4. Hamm plays Paul Marks, the billionaire who started a relationship with Alex, only for it to be revealed that he was actually trying to tank UBA completely. At the end of Season 3, Alex basically double-crosses him and works to ensure that UBA can be saved, but only by blowing up Paul's plans for the company. There have been no announcements that Hamm is officially leaving the show as of yet. The actor even noted that when it comes to Alex and Paul, "I don't think the relationship has run its course yet. It's unfinished business for sure. It's not fulfilled."

Perhaps Paul could reappear for an episode or two, but it doesn't seem super possible that an ongoing role would be in the cards for Hamm. It's hard to believe that Alex would strike up any kind of relationship with Paul again (especially after learning that he was spying on pretty much everyone and even went so far as to blackmail Bradley). And Alex humiliated him in the business world, which for a billionaire is probably close to being unforgivable. Although Hamm was a positive addition to the cast, it doesn't seem crucial for his character to return now that the merger of the two companies is moving forward.

'The Morning Show's New Characters Will Create Exciting Changes

Close

Even if a few actors are leaving the series, fans shouldn't be too disappointed. Several new ones have already been added to the mix. One inspired casting choice is that of Oscar winner Marion Cotillard, who will be joining the show as Celine Dumont. Cotillard is obviously an accomplished actor, known for her roles in La Vie en Rose, Inception, and The Dark Knight Rises, so she will increase the caliber of the cast even more. Not much is known about her character yet, except that Cotillard will be playing a "savvy operator from a storied European family" (who probably has some serious connections and wealth). There has already been a lot of upheaval in the business side of Alex's world, especially with the departure of many of the old-school executives, such as Cybil Richards (Holland Taylor). It's likely that Cotillard will portray someone who throws the future of the network or the merger itself into question.

The creative team behind the scenes has also noted that they'd like to include the new character of Alex's dad in Season 4. Not much is known about Alex's background or what made her the woman she is today, so this dive into her history could be a fascinating avenue for the series to explore. TVLine has reported that Alex's father, Martin Levy, will appear in at least six episodes as a man in his 70s or early 80s, and who is a "charming, sharp, deep-thinking man with a sense of humor." Although the role hasn't been cast yet, whoever takes on the part will have the challenge of depicting the man who raised the famously complex Alex. Perhaps more information about Alex's origins will also help explain her complicated relationship with her producer and right-hand man, Chip (Mark Duplass), who was fired by Alex in Season 3.

Season 4 of The Morning Show is slated to begin shooting soon, but it's already clear from the changes to the cast that some exciting things are in store for the series. The show will also need to explore more storylines with the rest of the supporting cast (including Karen Pittman's Mia Jordan, Nestor Carbonell's Yanko Flores, Greta Lee's Stella Bak, and Nicole Beharie's Christina Hunter), all of whom bring extra drama and intensity to the series. Plus, showrunners have already hinted that they'll continue taking on current controversial issues; Season 4 will touch on everything from AI and deepfakes to the complexities of how the media covers presidential elections. Even if the cast of The Morning Show is experiencing some changes, it seems the series is committed to still churning out endlessly captivating episodes.

Seasons 1 through 3 of The Morning Show are available to stream on Apple TV+.

Watch on Apple TV+