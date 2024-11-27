CBS has finally released the trailer for Watson, a new medical drama with a Sherlock Holmes twist. An updated version of Arthur Conan Doyle's work, the upcoming series will center around its titular character, Dr. John Watson (played by The Resident star Morris Chestnut), who uses his exceptional detective skills to get to the bottom of complex medical issues. The series will pick up six months after the death of Watson's longtime detective partner, Sherlock Holmes. It will premiere after the AFC Championship Game on January 26, 2025, before moving to its regular time period on February 16.

The trailer opens with Dr. John Watson as he gathers the four smartest doctors he can find to join his team. But the patients don't need doctors — they need detectives, according to Watson himself. The trailer also introduces Watson's possible new mantra, "We eliminate the impossible. Whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth," as he sets out on a mission to solve medical mysteries. It then shows the title character, still reeling from the death of his friend and crime-solving partner Sherlock, whom he believes didn't deserve to die.

Watson will take place after the death of Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty, highlighting the title character's return to his medical roots. It is described as a "medical show with a strong investigative spine," reintroducing the beloved detective, who has re-established himself at a clinic treating complicated diseases. His old life follows him, however, after the re-emergence of a formidable enemy.

Who Else Stars in 'Watson'?

Most of the upcoming show's cast members belong to Watson's medical clinic, including Star Trek: Discovery and The Night Agent actress Eve Harlow as neurologist Ingrid Derian. Harlow will be joined by Kaleidoscope's Peter Mark Kendall, who plays the dual role of identical twins, Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft. Rumble Through the Dark and Tulsa King star Ritchie Coster also joined the series as Shinwell Johnson, with Rochelle Aytes (S.W.A.T) and Inga Schlingmann (So Help Me Todd) rounding out the cast as Mary Morstan and Sasha Lubboc, respectively.

The upcoming medical mystery drama serves as CBS' latest attempt to produce a series based on Doyle's Sherlock Holmes character, following the premiere of the procedural drama Elementary in 2012. Watson also hails from the executive producer behind the said series.

Watson premieres on January 26 on CBS. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+. You can watch the trailer above.