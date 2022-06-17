According to Deadline, Keir Gilchrist (Atypical) and Lucy Hale (The Hating Game) have been tapped to star in a quirky, sci-fi, romance film titled, Mort in Sherman Oaks. The movie will be the first feature-length directorial project of Daniel André who has previously held credits helming short films including Hannah Brewer: Hey, Soul Sister and How I Met Your Dog. Hale and Gilchrist add their names to a lengthy call sheet which includes Francesca Eastwood (Old), Jim Gaffigan (Linoleum), Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live), Rhys Coiro (Paradise City), Monica Potter (Goliath), Clara McGregor (The Birthday Cake), Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek), Leslie Stratton (Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman), Dylan Flashner (The Card Counter), Lisa Yaro (Asking for It), and Isaac Singleton Jr. (The Mandalorian).

Along with serving as the film’s director, André also penned the feature that takes place in Los Angeles in the not-so-distant future. A young mortician, aptly named Mort, seeks to use a new technology that allows those who want to know, to discover how many days of life they have left. When Mort uses the LDC, or life day count, he’s shocked to find out that he has less than a year to live. This discovery causes a ripple effect in his life as his fiancé Nicole (Eastwood) leaves him to deal with the diagnosis all by his lonesome. Hoping to find love one last time before he kicks the bucket, Mort joins an online dating service that matches people with others who share the same death date. It’s here that he meets Kate (Hale) and the two strike up an unlikely relationship. The logline also mentions that the duo is being followed by a psychotic pimp named Simon (Coiro), but doesn’t give any more details there, which seems like a really fun and wacky side plot to leave out specifics on.

André will also produce alongside Greg Lauritano, Lucas Jarach, and Luke Daniels. The executive production team is made up of Savoy Brummer, Robert Ogden Barnum, Jeff Rice, Rick Sasner, Stanley Preschutti, Ruben Islas, Robert Chan, Joel Michaely, and Matt Shapira.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Best Lucy Hale Performances, Ranked, From 'Pretty Little Liars' to 'Katy Keene'

By the sounds of it, André has picked the perfect stars for his multi-genre film. Both Gilchrist and Hale have backgrounds in dark, yet funny productions. For Hale, her credits include Pretty Little Liars, the teen comedy, Katy Keene, and Scream 4, among others. She’ll soon be seen in The Storied Life of A.J. Fikrey and The Gemini Lounge. Gilchrist starred in Showtime’s United States of Tara, a quirky show in its own right, and landed a leading role in recent years on Netflix’s Atypical. Next up, he’ll be seen in the HBO Max miniseries Love and Death and Robert Kolodny’s boxing-based drama, Pep.

As of right now, no release date has been set for Mort in Sherman Oaks, but stay tuned to Collider for more information as it becomes available.