Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema are set to bring audiences back into the tournament with Mortal Kombat 2 in 2025, and one of the most highly anticipated aspects of the film is the debut of the iconic Mortal Kombat villain Shao Kahn. While there has been little talk of how the villain will play into the film's plot, a new image shared by producer Todd Garner has shown a first look at Shao Kahn, though much of his appearance still remains a mystery.

The image, shared by Garner on X for Halloween, depicts Shao Kahn in the shadows in a black-and-white setting, hiding his face. However, the image does confirm that he will be sporting his classic skull mask in the film, as its outline can be made out. While this doesn't provide much in the way of plot details, Shao Kahn, who will be played by Martyn Ford in the film, will likely factor in heavily; the character, who rules as the emperor of the Outworld realm with his Wrath Hammer, is one of the most iconic villains in video game history, making his first appearance in Mortal Kombat II in 1993. He has appeared in numerous Mortal Kombat media since then.

Fans of 2021's Mortal Kombat will be happy to see that the film's director, Simon McQuoid, is back for the sequel. McQuoid directed Mortal Kombat 2 from a script by Jeremy Slater. He is also producing the film alongside James Wan and Michael Clear for Atomic Monster, Garner for Broken Road Productions, and E. Bennett Walsh.

Many Characters are Back for 'Mortal Kombat 2'

The sequel to the 2021 film will feature many fighting characters from the classic video game, many of whom appeared in the film three years ago. This includes Lewis Tan reprising his role as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee reprising her role as Sonya Blade, Ludi Lin reprising her role as Liu Kang, and Tadanobu Asano reprising his role as Raiden. The first film served as a reboot of the series following the critical failure of 1997's Mortal Kombat: Annhiliation, which caused the project to be stuck in development for two decades, so it is unsurprising that many classic characters are being used.

But new characters will be introduced in Mortal Kombat 2, as well. Beyond Shao Kahn, the most notable addition to the sequel is Johnny Cage, played by Karl Urban. Cage is a martial arts master and undoubtedly one of the most recognizable characters from the Mortal Kombat franchise. Though he didn't appear in the first film, his entrance into the sequel will likely delight fans of the saga as much as Shao Kahn's.

Mortal Kombat 2 will be released in theaters on Oct. 24, 2025. The first film is streaming on Max now.