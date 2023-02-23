Just as you need the sun to go with the rain, you also need box-office flops to go with the box-office hits. It’s impossible to have lucrative films if there aren’t also motion pictures around to function as money-losers, the kind of productions that keep directors up at night, worried their newest creative endeavor will end up being the next The Lone Ranger or Solo: A Star Wars Story. It’s never been hard to tell when a movie’s flopped, but for a variety of reasons, it’s always been difficult to pin down the exact amount of money a feature has lost in its theatrical release. However, out of all the motion pictures that have sunk at the box office, it appears the one that most likely lost more money than any other is Mortal Engines.

The Underbelly of Hollywood Finances

Figuring out what is and isn’t the biggest box-office bomb of all time is complicated right from the get-go by a process known as Hollywood accounting. In a nutshell, this approach means that Hollywood studios crunch box-office figures and assorted numbers in a way that can ensure that even a wild box-office hit is deemed “unprofitable” by the studio. This way, big corporations and production companies alike do not have to pay backend fees for talent associated with a motion picture, among other benefits for these entities. This is how movies like Forrest Gump and Return of the Jedi, two of the biggest movies in history, have been deemed “unprofitable” by their respective financiers.

This is a dark and seedy practice and one that can even be used to mitigate the losses of a box-office bomb. The 2005 film Sahara infamously tanked at the box office yet was reported to have only lost $78 million. That’s a significant sum of cash, but it also feels drastically low considering that the feature only cracked $119 million globally on a $160 million budget. The losses there would have had to be in excess of $100 million at least. However, Hollywood studios have always been able to shift cash around to suit their interests, including making sure that hits never become profitable and that flops never lose as much as you’d expect.

The whole thing is so deeply-entrenched in Hollywood and widely normalized for decades now that it can make the very process of breaking down box-office figures seem like a fool’s errand. Exploring the finer details of box-office numbers should, in theory, provide a guiding light for what kind of movies Hollywood is or isn’t making as well as what the general public is gravitating towards. With Hollywood accounting in play, though, it’s impossible to ever really know what is or isn’t a money loser, let alone which titles are the costliest duds in history.

Still, outlets like Deadline or Variety have often reported very specific numbers on what films are projected to lose based on comparisons between budgets and worldwide grosses of individual films. Studios will also occasionally report very specific losses on a certain movie during Wall Street quarterly earnings reports. These are among the few sources we have to determine how much movies like Mortal Engines really lost in their theatrical runs.

How Much Did 'Mortal Engines' Reportedly Lose?

In April 2019, Deadline reported that Mortal Engines, a steampunk adventure set in the distant future, was the biggest box-office bomb of 2018, losing a staggering $174.8 million for financiers like Universal Pictures. With a worldwide gross of $83.7 million on a budget that reportedly reached $150 million, it’s easy to see Mortal Engines losing so much cash. That was a brutal outcome for a movie that Universal clearly had sky-high expectations for, considering it debuted a teaser trailer for the feature an entire year ahead of its release on Star Wars: The Last Jedi screenings. The mid-December release date also mirrored the release corridor of writer/producer Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings and Hobbit box-office juggernauts. Engines couldn’t hope to even come close to the box-office hauls of those earlier films.

The losses on Engines appear to make the movie the biggest box-office bomb in history in terms of money lost (not adjusted for inflation) ... probably. Maybe. Sort of. Even not considering how Hollywood accounting could’ve made Mortal Engines more profitable than Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom among Universal’s 2018 features, there’s also the fact that a handful of other movies have reported higher losses.

For instance, Disney reported that it would lose between $160 to $190 million on The Lone Ranger in 2013. On the upper level there, that $190 million figure would make Ranger more of a money loser than Mortal Engines. However, Ranger is a good example of how most other box-office bombs in history have reported their losses in a wide net of numbers without specifying a specific figure for their losses. Ranger could’ve also lost “just” $160 million, putting it firmly behind the losses of Mortal Engines.

Meanwhile, John Carter was even more all over the map in its projected losses. Initially, The Los Angeles Times reported that this feature would lose $200 million for Disney, a staggering number well above the losses for Mortal Engines. However, The Numbers would later report that John Carter lost "only" $112.5 million for the Mouse House. That site also introduces another contender for the "biggest money loser" title in the form of Turning Red. That delightful Pixar film grossed just $7.6 million in the scant few international territories it was theatrically released in, putting it well short of profitability on a $175 million budget. While The Numbers sees Turning Red as the least profitable film in history, though, that one doesn’t really count since it was only put in theaters in a handful of territories and debuted on Disney+ everywhere else. Turning Red didn’t make more at the box office because Disney didn’t put it in theaters, whereas Mortal Engines was flat-out rejected by the movie-going public.

So Is 'Mortal Engines' the Biggest Box-Office Bomb Ever?

Considering movies whose range of expected losses could’ve reached as high as $200 million and a slew of titles in the last few years impacted by streaming releases, Mortal Engines has a lot of competition as the biggest box-office bomb ever. However, given that titles like The Lone Ranger and John Carter were also reported to have lost sums of money below the losses for Mortal Engines (which has, strangely enough, only ever had one very specific figure attached to its box office losses), it seems fair to call hand big Universal Pictures tent-pole the title of largest box-office flop in history.

There are lots of lessons to take away from the financial shortcomings of Mortal Engines, including a warning to studios about spending so much cash on unproven properties. The $25 million price tag of Everything Everywhere All at Once is a much smarter budget for something original and risky. However, breaking down the various nuances attached to figuring out just how much Mortal Engines lost in comparison to other movies, not to mention the labyrinthine world of Hollywood accounting, reminds one of the incredibly unpredictable world of box-office reporting. The only upside for the folks behind Mortal Engines is, given both that unpredictability and how much movie studios love overspending on features, it’s unlikely it’ll remain the biggest box-office bomb in history for very long.