The Big Picture Funko and Mondo join forces for 'Mortal Kombat' collectibles celebrating the franchise's iconic characters.

New Scorpion Funko figure resembles the character's game appearance, complete with blazing hands.

Mondo's new poster by artist Lewis LaRosa depicts Goro finishing off a beaten Scorpion, emphasizing the franchise's signature violent elements.

You can always count on Funko and Mondo to keep giving exactly what fans need in order to keep celebrating their favorite franchises. This week, both companies announced that they are joining forces to include some timely new additions to their respective catalogs. In order to celebrate the Mortal Kombat 1 Kompetition that took place in Toronto last weekend, the companies are releasing a new Pop! figure and poster that are already available for purchase.

The Funko Pop! figure is from one of the most beloved characters in the Mortal Kombat franchise: Scorpion. The Funko retains the same look that Scorpion has in the new game of the franchise, including his shiny new yellow mask, red belt and hair pulled back. The new Scorpion Funko also has his hands ablaze, and you can almost hear him call "get over here" to you as you stare into his little eyes.

If Funkos are somehow not your thing, you'll be stunned by the new poster that Mondo has put together. The haunting artwork by Lewis LaRosa — who has recently shared some impressive artwork featuring characters from X-Men, Transformers and several other franchises — is also inspired by Mortal Kombat 1. It shows mega-villain Goro finishing off what looks like a pretty beaten up Scorpion. He's holding the ninja up and preparing a punch to the head. By Goro's side, Mileena is without her mask, with her tongue hanging out and enjoying the violence happening beside her.

'Mortal Kombat 2' Is Still Coming Our Way

Mortal Kombat fans certainly haven't forgotten the fact that the anticipated sequel for the 2021 movie is still in the works. Mortal Kombat 2 is set to premiere in 2025 and will bring in some fan-favorites like Johnny Cage (played by Karl Urban), Jade (Tati Gabrielle), Princess Kitana (Adeline Rudolph), Shao Khan (Martyn Ford), Quan Chi (Damon Herriman) and Sindel (Ana Thu Nguyen). The sequel will also feature Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Max Huang as Kung Lao, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang and Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero reprising their roles.

This isn't the first time that Mortal Kombat characters have been celebrated either at Mondo or with Funko Pop!. While Mondo has released other posters and collectible soundtrack album arts inspired by the franchise, Funko has done figures inspired by some of the video game's most famous characters like Raiden, Scorpion, Sub-Zero and many others.

You can preorder your Mortal Kombat collectibles on the Mondo and Funko websites.