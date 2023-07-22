As the release date of Mortal Kombat 1 approaches, NetherRealm Studios revealed during its San Diego Comic-Con panel the additional characters who will be joining the highly anticipated fighting game's roster, including the likes of fan favorites Homelander, and Peacemaker.

Additional Characters Prepare for Kombat

This announcement comes after a variety of online rumors surrounding the characters joining the roster for the twelfth installment of the Mortal Kombat video game series. Along with the staff of the development team, director Ed Boon confirmed other characters joining Homelander and Peacemaker in the upcoming game, including Invincible villain Omni-Man, alongside returning characters Li Mei, Baraka, Quan Chi, Tanya, Takeda, and Ermac.

Mortal Kombat 1, first revealed in May, will be released as both a sequel to Mortal Kombat 11 and the second reboot in the series' history. While some of the characters are notable additions to the upcoming game's roster, Homelander – whom fans may recognize as the main antagonist in The Boys franchise – had been rumored for months as an addition to Mortal Kombat 1, until the series director confirmed it himself.

Peacemaker, on the other hand, is an interesting addition, considering the attention it has been getting since John Cena portrayed the character in 2021's The Suicide Squad and 2022's Peacemaker. Created by James Gunn, the series debuted to critical acclaim, with a favorable audience and critics scores alike. In addition, Omni-Man is another well-known character, who first appeared in the Invincible comics as the main villain. A series co-created by Robert Kirkman also featured the villain, with J.K. Simmons serving as the character's voice actor.

Moreover, Li Mei is a widely recognized character who first appeared in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance. On top of other well-known characters, Baraka and Tanya are also noteworthy additions. While the former was introduced in 1993's Mortal Kombat II, the latter made her debut in 1997's Mortal Kombat 4. The addition of the mentioned characters will serve as the franchise's effort to re-establish the origins of the Mortal Kombat franchise.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on September 19 for several video game consoles, including PS5 and Nintendo Switch.