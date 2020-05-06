‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Announces New DLC That Brings RoboCop into the Fray

Mortal Kombat 11 may have launched just about a year ago, but the franchise fighting game is still going strong in 2020. The story centered on not just a fight among all the many and varied kombatants fans know and love, but a battle to restore the equally many and varied timelines from the MK universe. Additionally, MK11 introduced the new character Geras, along with DLC introductions of the T-800 Terminator, the Joker, and Spawn, alongside familiar face, Sindel. Now, however, the WB Games and NetherRealm Studios title is rolling out a new DLC, “Aftermath”, which continues both the story and the introduction of new characters.

The first trailer for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath rolled out today, and it’s a hype-worthy bit of marketing to get folks interested in the game for the first time or back into the fray after some time away. Most notably, the DLC–which arrives on May 26th–brings the one and only RoboCop into the fight; just what part the iconic sci-fi cop has to play in the story remains to be seen. You can also get a teaser for new Friendship finishers and other changes coming to MK11 by watching the videos below or heading to the game’s official pages here and here.

Here’s the teaser trailer for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath:

And here’s the newly released trailer itself, revealing a ton of story details, new and returning characters, and even a Friendship tease: