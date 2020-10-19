‘Mortal Kombat 11’: Rain DLC, Gameplay & Fatalities Revealed in Eye-Popping Trailer

The Edenian Demi-God, Rain, joins #MKUltimate with a Fatality your eyes won’t believe. #KombatPack2 #MK11

Mortal Kombat 11 is a fantastic entry in the fighting franchise that’s been going strong since 1992. Originally introduced in April of 2019, MK11 has enjoyed expansions to its time-twisting narrative, including Mortal Kombat 11: Afterlife this past May. That expansion brought classic characters and moves (especially Fatalities and Friendships) into the mix in crowd-pleasing ways, but a new expansion is getting ready to roll. In fact, you can pre-order it right now before its release in less than a month on November 17th.

Kombat Pack #2 will feature the bizarro trio of Rain, Mileena, and … Rambo? Sure, why not! We’ve already had Terminator and RoboCop make their appearances in the game so we might as well get Sylvester Stallone‘s classic character in here, too. As for Rain, you can get a tease of what the demi-god brings to the party thanks to the trailer above, including an eye-opening Fatality. But if you want to get all available downloadable content for Mortal Kombat 11 along with a free upgrade for next-gen consoles, you’ll watch to check out Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition, released on November 17th as well. Check out more details below:

Pre-order and get the Time Warriors Skin Pack featuring Dark Web Noob Saibot, HCF Liu Kang & Blood Moon Skarlet.

Kombat Pack 2 incl. fighters Mileena, Rain & iconic guest Rambo, feat. actor Sylvester Stallone’s likeness & voice.

Rambo – A former Special Forces soldier haunted by his time in Vietnam, Rambo is rough, aggressive & famous for taking on perilous missions alone. Now, he brings his brutal skills in Mortal Kombat.

Mileena – Mileena is the perfect blend of Baraka’s ferocity & Kitana’s grace. Brought forward in time, this clone now knows of her reign as Empress and death at Kotal Kahn’s hands. She is set on retaking her throne.

Rain – Rain joined Edenia’s army to improve his future. Thanks to his strategic genius, he was quickly given command. Rain used his rank to find his birth father & was shocked to learn that he was a god. Rain battles for his rightful place in Edenia’s pantheon.

And in case you missed it, here’s the full trailer reveal for the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack #2: