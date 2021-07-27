Mortal Kombat 11 recently surpassed 12 million total copies sold worldwide, as announced via a press release by both WB Games and NetherRealm Studios. This means the nearly 30 year old franchise has now sold over 73 million total copies across the entire series. Ed Boon, the creative director at NetherRealm Studios, said in a statement:

“When Mortal Kombat launched nearly 30 years ago, I never dreamed it would grow into the franchise it is today with more than 73 million games sold. We have some of the most passionate fans in the world, and we appreciate the support they have shown us over the years.”

Mortal Kombat 11 originally released in April of 2019. During its lifespan, it released a number of DLC characters, with a number of them being crossover characters like Rambo, Joker, and Rambo. The final version of the game with the full roster, titled Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate was released in November 2020 and rounded the roster's total size to 37 characters.

Looking at the series track record, this milestone is in no way a surprise. Ever since the original Mortal Kombat released back in 1992, the game has been a cornerstone of the fighting game genre and was also a large part of pop culture in the 90's. What made the games so notable was its controversial yet engrossing fatality system, a staple that changed the fighting game genre and is still the backbone of any new Mortal Kombat title. At the first sign of a new entry, you can be sure that the rabid fans will immediately be asking about how they will be able to tear the friends apart at the end of a match.

As of July 2, 2021, NetherRealm Studios has ceased support of Mortal Kombat 11 and is shifting its focus to its next project. What that is, we will have to wait and see.

