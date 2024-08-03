The Big Picture Collider's Therese Lacson talks with Mortal Kombat 2 star Lewis Tan at SDCC 2024.

Tan teases the Mortal Kombat sequel will have even more fights, longer battles, and more gore - plus new characters joining the fray.

He also discusses the canceled Shadow and Bone series, Six of Crows, challenging sequences, Deadpool & Wolverine cameo, and emphasizes the importance of original Asian stories in cinema.

“Finish him!” The buzz is real for Mortal Kombat 2, set to punch its way into theaters on October 24, 2025. Based on the legendary video game series, Mortal Kombat has won the hearts of many thanks to its wild mix of playable characters, each with their own badass skills, and of course, those insanely bloody "Fatalities."

The first Mortal Kombat movie, released in 2021, follows Cole Young (Lewis Tan), a newcomer not found in the games, who dreams of making it big in MMA. His life takes a turn when he discovers he’s been chosen for the Mortal Kombat tournament, an ancient contest where Earth’s best warriors face off against Outworld’s monstrous fights. Victory means safety for Earthrealm, but defeat spells doom as Outworld gains the right to invade and conquer.

With the hype ramping up around the upcoming Mortal Kombat sequel, Collider’s Therese Lacson chatted with Tan at San Diego Comic Con 2024 to get the details on what fans can expect from the sequel, if there's any hope for continuing Shadow and Bone with the Six of Crows script, and his cameo in another Comic-Con darling, Deadpool & Wolverine. Check out our interview with Tan in the player above, or read the full conversation below.

Ryan Reynolds Was Jotting Down Lines Between Takes in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Tan's Shatterstar makes his return in the threequel.

COLLIDER: I’m just gonna jump in with your most recent project, Deadpool & Wolverine. I’m curious how the filming process was for that film because, obviously, you’re not in a ton of it. Did you film it all at once? Was is one day, or was it split up?

LEWIS TAN: Not to give away any spoilers, but obviously, Deadpool is having a birthday party with some of his closest friends. Very surprisingly, he brought back Shatterstar for some weird, twisted reason because the family is sick like that. We had a lot of different improv moments at the birthday party. Before and after Hugh Jackman and Ryan [Reynolds] go on this wild journey together, it's the birthday scene. It took about two weeks.

What surprised you the most working on the set for this film? We can't go into too many spoilers, but what was the most surprising thing for you working with them?

TAN: I did the second movie with them. For me, working with Hugh Jackman, even if it was just for a moment– My favorite movie ever of any comic book movie is Logan, the James Mangold film. I think it’s a masterpiece. So to just be in front of Wolverine on set like that was incredible, but it didn’t really surprise me. The guys have a really good back-and-forth, very easy-going, and they’re obviously incredible with improv. Ryan will write lines for other characters between takes. He’ll sit there, thinking, and then say, “OK, why don’t you try to say this, and you say that?” It’s just wild how his mind works. Very impressive, very talented.

That sounds kind of chaotic but also kind of fun.

TAN: That's what we like—chaos and fun.

‘Mortal Kombat 2’ Promises to Deliver What the Fans Want

I know that they had a test screening of Mortal Kombat 2 a couple of days ago, and I heard some good things.

TAN: I did too. I got a couple of very nice text messages from the producer, Todd Garner.

Can you tease anything about Mortal Kombat 2 going into it?

TAN: All I can say is that this particular producer, Todd Garner, and the studio really do listen to the fans in regards to what people are tweeting, what people are writing, what people are talking about, what people liked about the first movie, what they didn't like about the first movie. It's a hard IP to tackle. There are hundreds of characters in the game that they then translate into the movie. Where do you go? How many storylines? It's endless. If you know the Mortal Kombat lore, you need, like, a degree in Mortal Kombat to really understand everything.

For the sequel, I can promise many more fights, much longer fights. It's very gory, it's very bloody. We have Karl Urban playing Johnny Cage. We have a good friend of mine, Adeline [Rudolph], who's playing Kitana. Martyn Ford is playing Shao Khan. There's a tournament in this one. That's all I can say before they get mad at me. But look, they really do listen to the people and what we learned from the first movie, and we’ve made it 100 times better in the second movie. I'm very excited for fans to see it.

Would you say tone-wise it's different, or does it still have the same tone as the first?

TAN: I would say the tone is slightly different. It’s a little ramped up. Like I said, it's hard to tackle and navigate that storyline because they did it with a new character that's not in the game. It’s like, whose story do we tell? How do we tell it? How do we introduce this to the audience of people who maybe don't know Mortal Kombat as well as some of the fans? We tackled that problem in the first movie, and now it’s just off to the races. We can just go for it. That's what the second movie has. It's just wild, crazy nonsense, and it's incredible.

I just have one more question about that, and it's about your character, Cole. Obviously, he's not in the games; he's an original character, but he does have a tie-in with a game character that we learned at the end of the first film. How does he deal with the revelation of his family and his heritage, so to speak?

TAN: The game started with only a few characters, and now there are over 100 different characters. It's nice to see the evolution of these things. You see Sonya Blade [Jessica McNamee], and they have a kid. You see the evolution of different characters. For me, it was great because Hiroyuki Sanada is one of the legends, one of the best actors ever. If you haven't seen Shōgun, definitely watch that. It's incredible. And Tadanobu Asano, who plays Raiden, is in Shōgun. The Mortal Kombat Gang is nominated for Emmys, which is pretty incredible.

To answer your question, it's just awesome to be a part of that. He's part of Scorpion's lineage. In the second movie, I tried to add some of the choreography and hint at that Japanese-era lineage of the character. At the end of the first movie, you only get to see Cole fight once in the very end when he has his powers, so it's good for me to showcase a little bit of a different style and hint at the lineage through the choreography and movements.

A Screenplay for 'Six of Crows' Exists

"Make your voices heard, and maybe it’ll come to pass."

Moving on to Shadow and Bone, I have to say that was one of my favorite shows. I loved seeing Tolya and Tamar [Anna Leong Brophy] and everyone joining the cast. Can you tell me your favorite memory or one of the best takeaways from working with such a large cast?

TAN: I was just with Patty Gibson and Archie [Renaux] last night. They're out here. Shoutout, boys. It’s sad because it was a really great family to work with. We were shooting in Budapest. I learned how to ride a horse out there. That was incredible. That turned out to be the horse that Henry Cavill rode in The Witcher. I think it was in Game of Thrones, too, actually.

Oh my god, a famous horse!

TAN: The horse is getting paid more than me, for sure. [Laughs] I thought that I was amazing at riding horses because I learned so quickly, but then the horse rider told me it was the most trained horse in all of Hollywood, so it was very easy to ride.