If you're having trouble figuring out what that guy from the rooftops is screaming, he's more than likely shouting the immortal words "MORTAL KOMBAT!" That's because things are finally starting to get moving on Mortal Kombat 2, the sequel to the smash hit video game adaptation from 2021. Until recently, video game adaptations were some of the most reviled and notorious movies. Fans of the games hated them, and movie studios were terrified of them since they almost always ended up as box office bombs. Those attitudes have since changed with the rise of hit adaptations like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Last of Us series, but long before those proved the genre had viability, there was one outlier that proved good video game movies could be done. That movie was the bafflingly-not-R-rated Mortal Kombat (1995), which brought the infamous-yet-beloved fighting game series to life in spectacular fashion.

The 1995 film's huge financial success guaranteed a sequel, and we got that two years later with Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, which brought all the camp but none of the charm of the previous film. It bombed spectacularly and since then, we've mainly gotten animated films to fill the void, not to mention the still-going-strong video games. Despite this, fans of the genre still craved a modern, bloody, R-rated action film set in the Mortal Kombat universe, and we finally got that with Mortal Kombat (2021).

While not the cult favorite that the original is, the 2021 film finally brought that long-awaited grit and gore and served as a solid start to a promising franchise, a franchise that's getting ready to continue with Mortal Kombat 2. The sequel is slowly but surely ramping up production to bring the Mortal Kombat tournament to live-action yet again. To learn more about the anticipated sequel's cast, crew, production status, and more, here is everything we know so far about Mortal Kombat 2.

When and Where Is Mortal Kombat 2 Coming Out?

No release date for Mortal Kombat 2 has been announced by Warner Bros yet, so we'll have to be patient and wait and see when exactly we'll be able to see the franchise's absurd and over-the-top fatalities in live-action once again. It's difficult to say what format Mortal Kombat 2 will be released in, primarily because the 2021 film took advantage of a unique release approach adopted by Warner Bros and HBO Max. 2021 was a year when the world was still feeling the effects of the ongoing global pandemic, but movie theaters were also slowly but surely opening back up. Due to this, Warner Brothers decided to release some of their projects on HBO Max and in theaters on the same date during this period. This included blockbuster films like Godzilla vs. Kong, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Mortal Kombat.

The strategy worked wonders for Mortal Kombat as it became a huge hit on both fronts. Not only did it pull in tons of views from HBO Max, but it also performed surprisingly well at the box office despite the ongoing pandemic. So it could really go either way for Mortal Kombat 2, as a theatrical release and/or a streaming release are more than viable for the franchise. Even if Mortal Kombat 2 doesn't premiere on streaming, it will almost certainly be coming to the newly rebranded Max shortly following a theatrical run.

Does Mortal Kombat 2 Have a Trailer?

Mortal Kombat 2 is still in incredibly early development, with the casting process only just now getting underway. With no scenes filmed as of now, it will still be quite a while before we hear someone yell "Finish Them" yet again. While you wait, though, you can check out the trailer for the first film to get a taste of the series' gritty fighting action (the green band one, anyway):

When Does Mortal Kombat 2 Start Filming?

Typically, we could come up with a rough idea of when we'll see upcoming films start filming, but that's proven difficult given the industry's current landscape. At the time of this writing, Hollywood is in the middle of a historic writers' strike as screenwriters across the industry are protesting for fair wages. Many projects have been placed on indefinite hold because of the strike, such as the final season of Stranger Things, so it's likely that Mortal Kombat 2 could also be facing similar production issues.

Who's In the Mortal Kombat 2 Cast?

Early reports suggest that The Boys star Karl Urban is in final talks to join the cast of Mortal Kombat 2, as a character notably absent in the previous film. Urban is reportedly in talks to play Johnny Cage, the vain actor turned smack-talking hero who has been a mainstay in the franchise since the original game. Apart from Urban potentially joining the cast, no other casting details have been explicitly announced, however, we do know that Joe Taslim's contract does cover up to four more Mortal Kombat sequels.

While casting is in progress, many of the stars from the first film are expected to return. Expected, but not explicitly confirmed, to return include Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, and Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero (or his character's undead counterpart, Noob Saibot).

Who Is Making Mortal Kombat 2?

Simon McQuoid will be returning to the directing chair for Mortal Kombat 2, after making his feature directorial with the prior film. Moon Knight screenwriter Jeremy Slater is set to scribe for the project.

What Is the Mortal Kombat Story So Far?

The first Mortal Kombat film from 2021 primarily focuses on Cole Young, an original character who isn't from the games and spends much of his career aiming to become a professional MMA fighter. Cole was also born with a birthmark in the shape of a dragon, and when he meets a special forces agent named Sonya Blade, Cole learns that he's been selected for the Mortal Kombat tournament. The Mortal Kombat tournament is a several-hundred-year-old tradition that pits the finest warriors of Earthrealm against the monstrous conquerors of Outworld. If Earthrealm wins, they are protected from Outworld's forces. If they lose, Outworld claims the right to invade Earthrealm and conquer its people.

Earthrealm denizens who have the dragon mark are selected to compete in the tournament on behalf of Earthrealm, and Cole isn't the only one who has been chosen. Joining him are his companion Sonya Blade, her partner Jax, and foul-mouthed arms dealer Kano. The mark they bear also gives them a unique superpower, but how to unlock that power is a mystery. They find training at a secluded dojo under the tutelage of the thunder god Raiden, as well as Shaolin monks Liu Kang (Ludi Lin) and Kung Lao (Max Huang).

Eventually, Kano betrays the group and Emperor Shang Tsung kills Kung Lao, but they are able to defeat the Outworld Emperor's champions. This includes the most fearsome Outworld warrior, Sub-Zero, who is slaughtered by the vengeful deity Hanzo Hasashi, better known as Scorpion, and Cole's ancient ancestor. Knowing he's been defeated, Shang Tsung vows vengeance on the Earthrealm heroes, as we see a mysterious black smoke absorb the killed Outworld combatants. The Mortal Kombat franchise is no stranger to reviving characters, especially when it comes to the original Sub-Zero, who gets revived as the undead revenant Noob Saibot. The film ends with Cole venturing out to find more of Earthrealm's champions before the inevitable Mortal Kombat tournament, where it's implied his first subject is the actor Johnny Cage.