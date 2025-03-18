Typically, when one dies, there is oftentimes no means of them returning to life. Unless they're named Jon Snow, of course. The popular video game franchise, Mortal Kombat, after having a moderately successful 2021 live-action film adaptation, will be returning with a sequel later this year titled, Mortal Kombat 2, and the film's creator, Ed Boon, has addressed the sequel bringing back dead characters, revealing how the film is able to achieve resurrection.

The cast of Mortal Kombat 2 includes the likes of Josh Lawson's Kano and Max Huang's Kung Lao. Kano and Kung Lao were both killed in the 2021 film, Kano, by Jessica McNamee's Sonya showing a garden gnome through his eye, and Kung Lao by having his soul taken by Shang Tsung (Chin Han). Both will return in the sequel, which will release in theaters later this year, and Boon, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, how the upcoming film's inclusion of the Netherrealm makes it possible for dead characters to return and fight once more. Spirits and the Netherrealm are key, as detailed in Boon's comments, which read:

"I can say Josh Lawson doesn't play Kano's twin. We've killed a number of characters who are in Mortal Kombat 1 and our latest games. So we deal with spirits and the NetherRealm and things like that. There are ways to bring dead characters back."

Death Will Alter the Returning Characters in 'Mortal Kombat 2'