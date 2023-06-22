Over the years, there have been a number of great video games worthy of on-screen adaptations. However, for the most part, the adaptation of video games has been avoided as they've historically ended up as box office disappointments. That is until recently when HBO's The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros. Movie helped to change that perception. One adaptation, however, that predates this shining light era for hit video game adaptations was 2021's Mortal Kombat.

Starring Lewis Tan as one of its chief protagonists, the film was able to capture the essence of the game's legacy. A sequel was certainly going to be on the cards and reports of casting news kept on circulating, strong enough to hint at production getting on the way. Now, it would seem that filming on Mortal Kombat 2 has begun according to producer Todd Garner. The announcement was made by Garner in a post via Twitter where the producer highlighted that lessons had been learned from the 2021 film while making a commitment to improve the viewing experience of Mortal Kombat 2. Garner's post reads:

"Off we go! I’m thrilled to start & trust me, we’ve listened. We’ve learned from the mistakes & are committed to making the best MK2 possible. I, 100% support everyone’s right to their opinion, but I have the right not to be abused & will block you. So…let’s have an amazing ride!"

The Mortal Kombat films are based on the video game franchise of the same name, which was originally created by Ed Boon and John Tobias and boasts an impressive fanbase. The first Mortal Kombat, a 1995 film adaptation of the games, which was surprisingly not R-rated given its spectacular take on fights, was a commercial success, while Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, its sequel, did not impress as much as its predecessor commercially. The pair of movies, however, received mixed to negative reviews. Produced by Warner Bros. the 2021 remake followed a similar pattern of success commercially with mixed reviews from critics. The hope would be that Mortal Kombat 2 would do a lot better than the other sequel in the film franchise.

The Team for Mortal Kombat 2

Creative duties for the sequel will see Simon McQuoid will be returning to the directing chair for Mortal Kombat 2, after making his feature directorial with the prior film. Jeremy Slater, Moon Knight screenwriter is set to write for the project. Cast members expected to return for the sequel include Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, and Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero (or his character's undead counterpart, Noob Saibot). New cast members joining the adventure include Martyn Ford will be playing the villainous Outworld emperor Shao Kahn, Desmond Chiam as Edenian King Jerrod, Ana Thu Nguyen as Queen Sindel, and Damon Herriman as Netherrealm demon Quan Chi. "MORTAL KOMBAT!"

Mortal Kombat 2 does not have a release date yet.