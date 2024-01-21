The Big Picture Mortal Kombat 2 has officially wrapped principal photography, bringing us closer to the highly awaited sequel.

Lewis Tan shared a post on Instagram from the wrap party, indicating the movie is one step closer to reaching theaters.

The movie will star Karl Urban as Johnny Cage.

After a raft of teases dropped by producer Todd Garner over the last few weeks, which signalled that production on Mortal Kombat 2 was approaching its conclusion, a social media post has now revealed that principal photography on the eagerly-awaited sequel has officially wrapped. Actor Lewis Tan posted on Instagram from the wrap party of the shoot, which is highly exciting news as it means the movie is one step closer to reaching theaters and bringing us some more bone-crunching action.

t's evidently been a very quick and productive shoot for the sequel, which began filming in earnest in November 2023following — like almost all of Hollywood — massive delays as a direct consequence of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Director Simon McQuoid returned to direct the sequel film, alongside Moon Knight screenwriter Jeremy Slater. The original film did prove to be something of a disappointment, but the addition of The Boys star Karl Urban — also a standout in Dredd — as the legendary Johnny Cage has given fans more hope that this time, things may be better.

Hiroyuki Sanada returns to the sequel as the character of Scorpion, having initially been hesitant to confirm whether or not he would be taking part. However, a sneak peek from last month indicated that the legendary Japanese star would indeed be reprising his role, alongside the likes of Shao Khan (Martyn Ford), Princess Kitana (Adeline Rudolph) and to shock and delight of fans, Quan Chi (Damon Herriman). The addition of more beloved characters is another indication that the team behind the movie are keen to deliver more of what the fans would like to see this time around.

Where Did 'Mortal Kombat' Leave Us?

Image via Warner Bros

In the original Mortal Kombat movie, the character Cole Young, a descendant of Scorpion and portrayed by Tan, is chosen to defend Earthrealm in the Mortal Kombat tournament due to his unique birthmark and lineage. This ancient tournament sets Earthrealm's greatest warriors against those from Outworld, with Earth's protection at stake. Earthrealm triumphs, but a rematch looms as Hanzo's old enemy reappears as the undead Noob Saibot, hinting at the recurring theme of resurrection in the Mortal Kombat universe.

The film showcased beloved video game characters like Kano (Josh Lawson), Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), and Kung Lao (Max Huang).

Mortal Kombat 2 is yet to get a release date, but stay tuned to Collider for details. Mortal Kombat is streaming now on Prime Video.

