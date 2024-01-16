The Big Picture Mortal Kombat 2 has the potential to be a better movie than the first entry, following the recent successful video game adaptation trend.

Over the past month or so, as filming continues on Mortal Kombat 2, producer Todd Garner has been teasing the characters that we’ll see in the sequel on social media. The filmmaker has been posting images that either clearly reveal or merely tease the fighters he’s excited about. This time, however, there’s no mistaking who he’s teasing because his name is written all over it: Johnny Cage – who will be played by none other than Karl Urban (The Boys).

The belt shown in the image reveals his last name written in huge letters – which is also a nice attention to the detail from the costume department, because Johnny Cage is known in the Mortal Kombat franchise as a self-absorbed person who loves to toot his own horn. So, a belt with his name engraved on it is 100% on brand with the personality of the movie star-turned fighter — not to mention that his presence should add a bit of humor to the story.

So far, Garner has already teased the presence of Scorpion (HIruyoki Sanada), Shao Khan (Martyn Ford), Princess Kitana (Adeline Rudolph) and to fans' immense surprise, Quan Chi (Damon Herriman). Not by chance, the producer selected the fan-favorites so that Mortal Kombat fans get even more hyped up for the sequel. The story is still being kept under wraps, but it’s pretty safe to say that the title tournament will be featured in some form throughout the movie – or maybe even in its entirety. Once again, the story should follow original character Cole Young (Lewis Tan), who’s unveiling the mystery of his ancestry.

'Mortal Kombat 2' Can Help Video Game Adaptations' Track Record

Mortal Kombat 2 has the potential of being a far superior movie than the first entry. With plenty of examples of video game adaptations that worked over the last couple of years, the production team should take some cues as to what might work in an adaptation. They’ll also need to find the correct balance between what fans want to see and how to use the cinematic potential to its fullest, just like The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros. Movie did.

Once again, director Simon McQuoid sits on the director’s chair to lead the production, while the screenplay this time is penned by Jeremy Slater – who is no stranger to adaptations: He developed The Umbrella Academy for Netflix, as well as Moon Knight for Marvel Studios. On the other hand, Slater also co-wrote the script for Death Note, which is widely considered one of the worst anime adaptations that Netflix has ever done.

Mortal Kombat is yet to get a release date. Stick to Collider to find out any news as soon as they are announced.

