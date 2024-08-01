The Big Picture Mortal Kombat 2 will introduce new characters like Kitana, increasing the stakes and excitement for fans.

Kitana's presence hints at connections with Mileena, Sonya Blade, Shao Khan, and the impending battles in the sequel.

Ed Boon teased Mortal Kombat 2 by leaking an image of Kitana, building anticipation for the upcoming film.

It is always a tricky venture to embark upon when you want to adapt a video game which has legions of loyal fans all over the world. In 2021, Warner Bros.’ attempted it with the iconic video game franchise, Mortal Kombat, and the film emerged as a low-key box office success. So impressive was its performance that it earned itself a sequel, Mortal Kombat 2, which earlier this year put the finishing move on filming. Prior to that announcement, producer Todd Garner had been responsible for teasing the upcoming sequel by releasing a raft of images featuring some of the characters set to appear.

Mortal Kombat 2 will welcome a host of new characters when it finally premieres. One of those characters is the warrior princess Kitana, with Resident Evil's Adeline Rudolph portraying the fan-wielding princess. In anticipation of Kitana's arrival, franchise creator Ed Boon, has taken to X to share a stunning image of the princess wielding her iconic weapon. With her legendary steel fan the focus of the image, we also catch a glimpse of the princess' armor. The newly released image is accompanied by a caption from Boon which reads: "I recently saw a (unfinished cut) screening of the Mortal Kombat 2 movie. During the screening, I broke into Todd Garner's phone, found this image from the film, and sent it to my phone. I can leak stuff too." You sure can, Ed. Much appreciated.

What to Expect from 'Mortal Kombat 2'

Based off established Mortal Kombat lore, Kitana is the sister of Mileena, who is a mutant clone of the warrior princess. Created by the Emperor Shang Tsung, Mileena was slain by Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) in the 2021 film as Shang Tsung and his group of formidable warriors tried and failed to conquer Earthrealm. The demise of Mileena, who is also the daughter of General Shao Khan, wielder of the deadly weapon, the Wrath Hammer, signifies an upping of the stakes in the coming sequel. Shao Khan will be played by Martyn Ford in the upcoming sequel.