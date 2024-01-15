The Big Picture Producer Todd Garner has been teasing the arrival of characters in the Mortal Kombat sequel, with the latest teaser suggesting the villain Quan Chi will be featured.

Highly anticipated video game sequel Mortal Kombat 2, the sequel to the 2021 movie, Mortal Kombat based on the iconic video game franchise resumed filming last year. Since the return to production, producer Todd Garner has constantly shared various intriguing teases of various characters likely to feature in the film’s sequel. The producer's latest tease comes with no captions, however, given the features on display, fans of the video game franchise are almost certain that the villain Quan Chi is coming.

Producer Garner has been teasing the arrival of several characters via his X platform, keeping fans of the rebooted film franchise glued. Following a previous post about the iconic kunai weapon, the producer last week released teasers for Shao Khan and Kitana much to everyone's great pleasure. The latest post shows a close-up of a pale hand in a dark robe. While there is not a lot to go on, individuals who are familiar with Mortal Kombat can decipher the appearance of the dark sorcerer, Quan Chi.

More Villains Are Coming in 'Mortal Kombat 2'

While Quan Chi does not appear in the 2021 film, the villain is a well-known entity to fans of the video game franchise. A formidable opponent and a deadly necromancer, Quan Chi will be brought to life on the big screen by Damon Herriman. The demonic antagonist is a native of the Netherrealm and a fierce foe to both Earthrealm and Outworld. In 2021's Mortal Kombat, the champions of Earthrealm had to contend with the vices of Shang Tsung and Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim). In the video games, Quan Chi and Shang Tsung form a working relationship which is known as The Deadly Alliance — which does not bode well for Earthrealm in the sequel. With the arrival of another villain in Shao Kahn, it would seem like Lord Raiden and the defenders of Earthrealm will have their hands full.

When Mortal Kombat 2 arrives, it would see Simon McQuoid back in the director's chair after helming the first movie, while scribe Jeremy Slater penned the script. Garner will serve as producer alongside James Wan, Michael Clear, E. Bennett Walsh, and McQuoid. The sequel should welcome back some familiar faces including Cole Young (Lewis Tan), Sonya (Jessica McNamee), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), Lord Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Noob Saibot (Taslim), Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada), and Kung Lao (Max Huang). The sequel will see the arrival of new faces like Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, and Martyn Ford as Shao Khan. The Boys star Karl Urban will also be playing Johnny Cage in the coming sequel.

Mortal Kombat 2 does not have a release date yet. Check out the image above. You can watch Mortal Kombat on Max.

